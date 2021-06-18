Reitz Theater Receives $300,000 Grant to Fund New Building

Cultural Resources, Incorporated (CRI), the parent organization for the Reitz Theater, has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Connect FM reports.

The grant was given to fund the construction of a new facility next to the current property on Scribner Avenue in DuBois.

"We've seen many changes to our cultural space since we acquired the building back in 1991, but none quite as profound as this opportunity," says Lisa Rutherford, CRI President and founding member. "I am proud, grateful, and blessed to work with such dedicated people and such a supportive community,"

Currently, the space is limited, with all set-building completed on the stage, which allows for little rehearsal space. The new building will provide the theater with a place for set construction, additional rehearsal space, increased show capacity, and accessibility to the stage.

This project has been in the works since 2016.

