Red Hot Chilli Pipers Return To Hershey Theatre

Red Hot Chilli Pipers return after a year hiatus to Hershey Theatre on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 8 p.m. with their all-new show, playing never-heard-before songs.

Tickets for this show start at $34.50 (processing fees apply). They are available at Giant Center Box Office (note: Hershey Theatre Box Office will be closed through August 18, 2019) or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

This 9-piece ensemble consisting of pipers, guitarists, keyboards, and drummers has four music degrees from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, and all the pipers and drummers have played at the top level in bagpiping.

The Chillis have never been more in demand for their infectious style of feel-good music, which appeals right across the age range to people all over the world. They are the very best musicians from Scotland and across the globe - many holding World Champion titles and all serious players with impressive credentials and qualifications.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.RHCP.scot.

The wristband policy will be in effect for this concert. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 5. Two hours prior to the on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Giant Center Box Office where they will be issued a numbered wristband. Wristbands are available for one hour, and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order. Once the line is in place, fans arriving after the wristbands were issued will be escorted to the end of the numbered line.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You