Popcorn Hat Players Present The 29th Annual New Year's Eve Party for Children

The Popcorn Hat Players present their 29th Annual New Year's Eve Party for Children, where we countdown to NOON instead of Midnight!

Featuring this year's show: Thumbelina, this family-friendly Popcorn Hat Players show will kick off the party and end with our famous countdown to noon. Everyone will receive party hats, Hawaiian leis, and noisemakers to help them celebrate the end of the countdown. And most famously, there will be a big balloon drop into the audience right at noon. This event only happens once every year, so you don't want to miss it!

The event is at Gamut Theatre (15 N 4th St.) in downtown Harrisburg this year, a change from past years when the event was at the Whitaker Center. Doors open at 10:00 AM on December 31 and the show begins at 11:00 AM. The event wraps up with the countdown at 12:00 PM. Admission for adults and children is $15. Please visit gamuttheatre.org/countdown21 for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

Face masks are required for all patrons at all Gamut Theatre performances. Please consult Gamut's Health & Safety Protocols before purchasing a ticket.