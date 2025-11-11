Photos: Servant Stage To Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Servant Stage will bring the spirit of the season to Lancaster County this year with a return of its original adaptation of A Christmas Carol, touring from November 6 through December 21, 2025. Check out photos of the production!

Featured public performances will take place December 5–6 at The Junction Center in Manheim and December 11–14 and 18–21 at Lancaster Alliance Church.

Created for Servant Stage in 2015 and reprised in 2018 and 2022, this beloved version of Charles Dickens’ classic has become a regional holiday favorite. The 2025 production will tour schools, retirement communities, churches, and other venues across the county, with more than 60 performances at over 40 locations.

Adapted by Johnathan Bauer and Jon Rider, the production remains true to Dickens’ text while infusing the story with inventive theatricality and live music. A cast of eight actors will bring the tale’s vivid characters to life, accompanied by live musicians performing on harp, cello, guitar, and Irish whistle.

The story follows Ebenezer Scrooge on his journey of transformation as he confronts the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come, discovering the redemptive power of generosity and human connection.

“Our adaptation makes A Christmas Carol accessible and engaging for the whole community,” said Johnathan Bauer, Executive Director of Servant Stage. “It’s a timeless story about forgiveness, generosity, and the choices that shape our lives. On stage, we bring that message to life with imagination, artistry, and the energy of talented performers who transform words on a page into a living, breathing world.”

In keeping with Servant Stage’s mission of accessibility, all performances are Pay-What-You-Will, ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent anyone from attending.

Featured Public Performances

The Junction Center – 1875 Junction Road, Manheim

Friday, December 5 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 6 – 11:00 a.m. & 3:00 p.m.

Lancaster Alliance Church – 210 Pitney Road, Lancaster

Thursday, December 11 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 12 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 13 – 11:00 a.m. & 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 14 – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 18 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 19 – 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 20 – 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 21 – 3:00 p.m.

Tickets: Pay-What-You-Will. Reservations are recommended at ServantStage.org or by calling (717) 455-0255.



The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

