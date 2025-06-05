 tracking pixel
Photos: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND At DreamWrights

By: Jun. 05, 2025
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will has released first look photos at its summer production of Once on This Island. 

This Caribbean-inspired musical comes to life with lush costumes, dynamic choreography, and a powerful ensemble cast. Set against a backdrop of rich color and island rhythms, these first-look images offer a glimpse into the world of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl guided by the gods through a journey of love, sacrifice, and resilience. 

Running for six performances June 6, 7, 13 & 14 at 7:00 pm and June 8 & 15 at 3:00 pm. Tickets available online https://dreamwrights.org/2025-season/once-on-this-island/

Photo Credit: Samuel Costello Photography

Jasmine Graham, Moses Banks
Jasmine Graham, Moses Banks

Jasmine Graham, Moses Banks
Jasmine Graham, Moses Banks 

Jasmine Graham, Moses Banks
Jasmine Graham, Moses Banks 

Gage Shackelford , Jasmine Graham
Gage Shackelford , Jasmine Graham 

Gage Shackelford , Jasmine Graham
Gage Shackelford , Jasmine Graham 

Photos: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND At DreamWrights Image
Hannah Waterman, Amani Weary, Moses Banks, Gage Shackelford , Jasmine Graham, Tshyona Dagnachew

Tshyona Dagnachew
Tshyona Dagnachew 

Hannah Waterman
Hannah Waterman

Tshyona Dagnachew
Tshyona Dagnachew 

Hannah Waterman
Hannah Waterman 

Amani Weary
Amani Weary 

Amani Weary
Amani Weary



Comments

