Peter Fogel's 'TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST! Comes To Ritz Center For The Performing Arts, June 9

This Off-Broadway "coming of middle-age" comedy is directed by Chazz Palminteri.

Mar. 24, 2023  

On a balmy Saturday night in Florida, Academy Award nominee and Broadway legend Chazz Palminteri (A Bronx Tale, Modern Family, Godfather of Harlem) attended a performance of Comedian/Playwright Peter Fogel's hilarious auto-biographical solo show., "Til Death Do Us Part... You First!"

Just as Robert DeNiro discovered Chazz over 30 years ago, history repeated itself as Palminteri discovered Peter Fogel. He was so impressed with the show's potential, he offered -- on the spot -- to direct Fogel and help the solo comedy get national exposure.

The Hybrid Stand-Up Comedy/Theatrical Show had a limited engagement at NYC's Triad Theater. It's now being presented for one night only at Scranton's Ritz Theater and Performing Arts Center on Friday, June 9 at 8 PM. (22 Wyoming Ave, Scranton PA 18503) For tickets: call 570-252-4156 or for reserved seating visit: www.showtix4u.com/event-details/73115. For general seating www.showtix4u.com/event-details/73116

Eternal Boomer Bachelor Peter Fogel has significant commitment issues as the love of his life has just dumped him on Valentine's Day. Sensing his own mortality, he is visited by a Special Guest who gets into Fogel's head and acts as his Conscience (Chazz Palminteri in a voice-over). Throughout this "Coming of Middle-Age" story, Palminteri acting as Yoda -- mentors Fogel on how he can end all his romantic disasters and reconnect with the one woman who can change his life!

During the fast-paced performance, Fogel employs his signature wit and vocal gifts -- to bring to life such relatable characters as Russian Ex-Girlfriend Irina, Magician & Ex-Fiancé Jamie, High Maintenance Tanya, his college roommate "Uncle" Harold, plus his Demented Father and Evil Step-Mom Eva. Of course, they all have one goal, to continue to stress him out about his unfilled love life!

Fogel says, "Scranton has a rich theatrical history -- I learned that from one of my favorite Actor/Playwrights the late, great Jason Miller... Once Scranton's audience hears my story - they'll run even faster back into the arms of their significant other! I'm excited to share the absurdity of love everyone goes through -- that's in my life!"

Fogel closes in saying, "'Til Death...' is a show within a show; I get to be directed by Chazz - plus act with him on stage! the show is the perfect evening of laughs for Single, Divorced, and Devoted Couples."

Director Palminteri adds, "I get asked to direct solo shows all the time. Honestly, I don't have the time - but Peter's show jumped out at me. It's hilarious with lots of heart-- and the story really resonates with audiences. I wanted to take it to the next level and showcase Peter's immense talents to audiences around the country. He's that good!"

And Fogel is no stranger to theater audiences across North America. Before presenting "Til Death Do Us Part...You First!" he was the National Touring star of "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm In Therapy!"

"A funny show about marriage and relationships. Go see it!" says Ray Romano ("Everybody Loves Raymond").

"Uproarious Belly Laughs! Fogel captivates his audience with wacky character voices and bold gestures. A tour-de-force performance that reminds audiences of the ups and downs of love and marriage!" -Broadwayworld.com

For more show info, visit www.tildeathdousparttheplay.com. Tickets are $27 & $40 and are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/73115 or at 570-252-4156.




