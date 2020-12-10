Penn State Fayette Student Theatre Group Presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS

Penn State Fayette's Lion Players will present 'She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms.'

Performances take place December 11 and 12 at 7:00 p.m.

'She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms' tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly's refuge.

In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

The virtual performances are free and open to the community. To receive the Zoom link and password for admission, or to inquire about the Lion Players, email Daniel Krack at dxk75@psu.edu.