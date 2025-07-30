 tracking pixel
PCS Theater Hosts One-Night Cabaret Event SUMMER LOVIN'

The event is on August 9 at 7:30 PM.

By: Jul. 30, 2025
PCS Theater Hosts One-Night Cabaret Event SUMMER LOVIN' Image
The Players Club of Swarthmore has announced Summer Lovin’, a special one-night-only cabaret event on the Main Stage. This heartfelt evening of music will take place Friday, August 9 at 7:30 PM and is directed by Jason Boyer with musical direction by Katie VanNewkirk.

From swooning duets to soul-stirring ballads, Summer Lovin’ explores the many facets of love—joy, heartbreak, and everything in between. Whether you're head over heels, mending a broken heart, or simply savoring the memories of summer flings past, this cabaret invites you to experience the universal power of love through music.

The evening will feature a talented ensemble of local performers:
Anna Davis, Victoria Heppard, Gavin Wycuff, Liz Bradley, Glen Bradley, Maddy Larkin, Jeff Berry, Meghan Shulz, Shawn Weaver, Michelle Kilmer, Jason Boyer, and Charlie Harrison.

Tickets are $15 for Adults and $10 for Students. 2024–2025 PCS season vouchers will be accepted.




