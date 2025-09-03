NED AND NANCY SEE AMERICA and More Set for Bird-in-Hand Stage 2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bird-in-Hand Stage has revealed its schedule for the upcoming 2026 show season. It includes two new shows and one popular favorite from Blue Gate Musicals as well as a Ryan & Friends musical comedy variety show.

The 2026 season launches on April 2 with the debut of a brand-new show, Ned and Nancy See America. The plot of this musical comedy revolves around a retired couple on the RV vacation of a lifetime. They travel from one hilarious disaster to the next, reliving old memories and making new ones-and all roads lead to a surprise ending. The show will run through July 25, 2026.

Also in April, popular entertainer Ryan Bomgardner returns to the Bird-in-Hand Stage with Ryan & Friends: Laughter in Lancaster, a lighthearted look at life in Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Opening on April 9 and running through October 15, 2026, this side-splitting variety show features fan-favorite characters as well as Ryan's signature ventriloquism, comedy skits and parody songs in styles ranging from country to Broadway.

On August 4, Dear Soldier Boy returns to the Bird-in-Hand Stage. Written by Martha Bolton, with songs by Wally Nason, this show is set in 1990 when Iraq invaded Kuwait. A young Amish girl and her friend volunteer to write letters of encouragement to the American troops. What could go wrong? You'll find out when several soldiers out on a weekend pass decide to surprise the girls at the cheese shop where they work-all on the same day. This musical comedy runs through October 21, 2026.

The season closes with another new show from Blue Gate Musicals. The Christmas Rush opens on October 30. As the stores prepare to close on Christmas Eve, a recently widowed salesgirl and her daughter are desperately seeking the one special thing that makes Christmas... Christmas. Down to their last dime and last hour, they hatch two secret plans that put them on a collision course with disaster that only a Christmas Eve miracle will solve. The show runs through December 31, 2026.