Mount Aloysius Theatre Department Presents SPAMALOT

Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Feb. 28, 2021  
Mount Aloysius Theatre Department's virtual production of Monty Python's Spamalot will be streaming March 4th, 5th, and 6th at 7:30 pm and March 7th at 2 pm.

Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Like the motion picture, it is a highly irreverent parody of the Arthurian legend, but it differs from the film in many ways.

King Arthur is traveling around England recruiting his Knights of the Round Table. When he and his band of misfit knights finally gather in Camelot, they receive a charge from God to find the Holy Grail. The quest brings King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table to strange places and into the company of strange characters, challenging them to keep their heads on straight or die terribly weird deaths.

Single viewer passes are $6.00 each and group viewer passes are $12.50 each.

There is a limited amount of tickets being sold for each show so book now at https://mtac.booktix.com/view/1/07a81dcee937633a/. If you have any questions or concerns, email nmagee@mtaloy.edu.


