Michael Cavanaugh To Perform the Music of Elton John and Billy Joel At Appell Center

The entertainer was hand-picked by Billy Joel himself to star in Broadway's original hit musical MOVIN' OUT.

By: Aug. 30, 2024
Michael Cavanaugh To Perform the Music of Elton John and Billy Joel At Appell Center Image
In just a few short weeks, the entertainer hand-picked by Billy Joel himself to star in Broadway's original hit musical MOVIN' OUT, comes to the Strand Theatre for one night only performing the greatest hits of two infamous rock piano legends – Billy Joel and Elton John.

Tickets for THE MUSIC OF Billy Joel & Elton John STARRING Michael Cavanaugh in the historic Strand Theatre on Sept 12 are on sale now by calling 717-846-1111, online at appellcenter.org, or at the Appell Center Box Office at 50 N. George Street in York, PA.

The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John features the greatest hits of these two great rock piano legends. Songs include: Piano Man, Rocket Man, Bennie and the Jets, Movin' Out, I'm Still Standing, My Life, and many more. PollStar ranked this show in the Top 50 touring Acts/Shows the last two years.

Michael Cavanaugh stars in this production, having received both Tony and Grammy nominations in the lead role in Broadway's Movin' Out. Billboard calls him the “New Voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook”. Broadway World referred to Cavanaugh as “The New Piano Man”. And Reuters named Cavanaugh “Entertainer of the Year.”

