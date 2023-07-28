MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre in August

Performances run August 4-13, 2023

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Review: NEWSIES at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo 1 Review: NEWSIES at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN at Susquehanna Stage Photo 2 Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN at Susquehanna Stage
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Nickelodeon Icon Marc Summers Comes to Mt. Gretna Playhouse Next Month Photo 4 Nickelodeon Icon Marc Summers Comes to Mt. Gretna Playhouse Next Month

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre in August

Gettysburg Community Theatre will present their production of Shakespeare’s comedy Much Ado About Nothing August 4-13, 2023 with performances at 7pm Fridays & Saturdays, and 2pm Sunday matinees. Limited reserved seating tickets are available now at Click Here 

A playful comedy layered with all the rich complexity that comes with Shakespeare’s work, Much Ado About Nothing is a snappy, surprisingly timely meditation on gossip, gender, and the follies of romance. Don Pedro, Claudio, and Benedick arrive in the Sicilian port town of Messina after a decisive victory on the battlefield. As they join in the post-war celebrations at the Governor’s estate, Claudio takes a liking to their host’s daughter, Hero. Meanwhile, Benedick engages in a different sort of battle with Hero’s cousin, the quick-witted Beatrice. Cupid-like characters conspire to bring our quartet of lovers together, while darker forces seek to drive them apart. Can love truly conquer all when the combined powers of deception, betrayal, and envy stand in its way? Much Ado About Nothing is comedic, yet cautionary; elegant, yet down to earth; mischievous and undeniably merry. The comedy the director has chosen to set in the 1920’s, is suited for ages 10+ and is approximately two hours with intermission. 

The cast of actors include: Kyle Tirak from Frederick, Holly Landis from Dillsburg, Roger Dalrymple, Mike Krikorian, Elizabeth Pellegrino, and Elizabeth Smith from Gettysburg, Abbie Mazur-Mummert from Hanover, Michaela Odian from Taneytown, Cory Abrecht and Alyssa Byers from Walkersville, Lorraine Durbin and Rye Love from Carlisle, Caitlin Cutright from Shippensburg, Sarah Eisenhuth from New Cumberland, Dan Griffin from York, Jim “Bluto” Fisher and Becky Winter from Shiremanstown, Joan Crooks from Westminster, and Bethany Malykh from Mechanicburg. The production is under the direction of Samuel Eisenhuth from New Cumberland, with Stage Management by Julie Carlin from Harrisburg, and Costume/Props Design by Elana Farace from Middletown.

GCT also has upcoming youth productions of The SpongeBob Musical with performances September 8-14, and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer December 1-10, as well as adult productions of Jekyll And Hyde the musical in October and Senior Moments (a comedy with Senior actors) in November. GCT hopes to see YOU at the theatre this year. The public can subscribe free to the theatre email list to be kept up to date on all educational, volunteer, and performance opportunities. Additionally on their website you can order tickets, register for classes, and make donations.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Millbrooks Season Comes to an End With THE ROOMMATE and DIAMOND JUBILEE: Millbrooks 60th A Photo
Millbrook's Season Comes to an End With THE ROOMMATE and DIAMOND JUBILEE: Millbrook's 60th Anniversary Concert

The Board of Directors and Artistic Director Shannon Agnew have announced the final shows of the Millbrook Playhouse’s 60th season. Learn more about both shows here!

2
ILL FLY AWAY Comes to Servant Stage in August Photo
I'LL FLY AWAY Comes to Servant Stage in August

 Beloved songs and musical flair will be front and center in Servant Stage’s newest show, I’ll Fly Away. It’s a fun and feel-good tribute to folk, bluegrass, old-time gospel music and more, currently performing at various parks and venues across Lancaster County, and culminating in a weekend of performances, August 12-13, at Lancaster County Christian School, 2390 New Holland Pike, Lancaster.

3
Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN at Susquehanna Stage Photo
Review: CHILDREN OF EDEN at Susquehanna Stage

What did our critic think of CHILDREN OF EDEN at Susquehanna Stage? Audience members come to expect a professional level production at Susquehanna Stage. With creative staging and lighting, outstanding costuming, and remarkable talent, Children of Eden is no exception. 

4
Summer Camp Alumni Become Faculty at Gettysburg Community Theatre  Photo
Summer Camp Alumni Become Faculty at Gettysburg Community Theatre 

Gettysburg Community Theatre  is currently in its 15th year of Summer Theatre Camps. Each week students learn a different play to perform the weekend of their camp.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PROM
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (7/27-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Charlie Brown Christmas
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# You're a Good a Man, Charlie Brown
The Belmont Theatre (8/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Majestic Theater (11/02-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Gretna Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland
Gretna Theatre (8/24-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Eight: Reindeer Monologues
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Young Performer's Production)
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLYBOURNE PARK
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (9/07-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You