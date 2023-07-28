MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre in August

Gettysburg Community Theatre will present their production of Shakespeare’s comedy Much Ado About Nothing August 4-13, 2023 with performances at 7pm Fridays & Saturdays, and 2pm Sunday matinees. Limited reserved seating tickets are available now at Click Here

A playful comedy layered with all the rich complexity that comes with Shakespeare’s work, Much Ado About Nothing is a snappy, surprisingly timely meditation on gossip, gender, and the follies of romance. Don Pedro, Claudio, and Benedick arrive in the Sicilian port town of Messina after a decisive victory on the battlefield. As they join in the post-war celebrations at the Governor’s estate, Claudio takes a liking to their host’s daughter, Hero. Meanwhile, Benedick engages in a different sort of battle with Hero’s cousin, the quick-witted Beatrice. Cupid-like characters conspire to bring our quartet of lovers together, while darker forces seek to drive them apart. Can love truly conquer all when the combined powers of deception, betrayal, and envy stand in its way? Much Ado About Nothing is comedic, yet cautionary; elegant, yet down to earth; mischievous and undeniably merry. The comedy the director has chosen to set in the 1920’s, is suited for ages 10+ and is approximately two hours with intermission.

The cast of actors include: Kyle Tirak from Frederick, Holly Landis from Dillsburg, Roger Dalrymple, Mike Krikorian, Elizabeth Pellegrino, and Elizabeth Smith from Gettysburg, Abbie Mazur-Mummert from Hanover, Michaela Odian from Taneytown, Cory Abrecht and Alyssa Byers from Walkersville, Lorraine Durbin and Rye Love from Carlisle, Caitlin Cutright from Shippensburg, Sarah Eisenhuth from New Cumberland, Dan Griffin from York, Jim “Bluto” Fisher and Becky Winter from Shiremanstown, Joan Crooks from Westminster, and Bethany Malykh from Mechanicburg. The production is under the direction of Samuel Eisenhuth from New Cumberland, with Stage Management by Julie Carlin from Harrisburg, and Costume/Props Design by Elana Farace from Middletown.

GCT also has upcoming youth productions of The SpongeBob Musical with performances September 8-14, and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer December 1-10, as well as adult productions of Jekyll And Hyde the musical in October and Senior Moments (a comedy with Senior actors) in November. GCT hopes to see YOU at the theatre this year. The public can subscribe free to the theatre email list to be kept up to date on all educational, volunteer, and performance opportunities. Additionally on their website you can order tickets, register for classes, and make donations.