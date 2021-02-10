Lisa Lampanelli Brings Her Show LOSIN' IT To Bucks County Playhouse

Grammy nominated Comedian turned Life Coach Lisa Lampanelli comes to Bucks County Playhouse for two performances only, March 13 at 2pm and 8 pm, with an all new show, "Losin' It!" The performances will be held on the Playhouse stage for an extremely limited, socially distanced audience. Lampanelli appears at the Playhouse as part of the Visiting Artists Series.

Lisa Lampanelli's "Losin' It" is a collection of Lisa's most outrageous observations and real-life stories. A departure from the insult comedy she's long been known for, LISA has created a humorous and heartfelt theatrical evening sharing her struggles with dieting, body image, and "losin' it!."

Lisa has been obsessed with food for as long as she can remember. As a kid, she ate butter by the stick, licked her plate clean to please her Italian mother, and has lost and gained more than 372 pounds over the course of her life. With a career spanning more than 30 years, Lisa was a constant on the comedy scene, specializing in insult comedy. With numerous tours, Grammy nominations, and national TV appearances and specials under her belt, Lisa made national headlines in 2012 when she lost more than 100 pounds with the help of bariatric surgery. She went on to speak with unflinching honesty about her lifelong food and body- image issues and has since gone from insulter to inspirer.

Bucks County Playhouse has developed rigorous safety protocols to protect those working backstage and front-of-house, including virus testing, mask requirements for all those inside the Playhouse, frequent cleaning, Merv 15-rated HVAC filters, and restricted access backstage. A list of protocols can be found on the Playhouse website.

Tickets are $40 each. For full details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, or call 215-862-2121.

Now living the life of inspirer, Lisa had announced her retirement from stand-up comedy on the Howard Stern radio program in late 2018 and is dedicating her life to running transformational food and body-image workshops, performing in issue-oriented storytelling shows, and completing a rigorous life-coaching certification program.

In 2015, Lampanelli shot her fifth stand-up special, "Back to the Drawing Board." That special not only garnered her a second Grammy nomination, it showed off her radically different look and featured stories of her weight-loss struggles over the course of her life. Noticing how these truthful accounts resonated with her fans - many of whom fight similar battles - Lampanelli was inspired to write the play, "Stuffed", which enjoyed two off-Broadway runs in 2016 and 2017. The play was intended to motivate her fans to work on themselves and embrace a healthier life through self-love and self-acceptance. In turn, those same fans inspired Lisa to shed her old title of insult comic and dedicate herself to helping others through storytelling events, workshops, and one-on-one coaching.

Having become known to U.S. audiences from appearances on the Comedy Central Roasts, the Howard Stern Show, and the "Tonight Show with Jay Leno," Lisa became a household name when she raised $130,000 for the Gay Men's Health Crisis during season five of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice." After having hit every possible career high in her stand-up career - including sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall - Lampanelli is thrilled to take on this new challenge for herself and for others.