Hershey Symphony Orchestra Presents SYMPHONY OF ILLUSIONS With Michael Grandinetti

Join the Hershey Symphony Orchestra Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. for Symphony of Illusions starring Michael Grandinetti, for a dynamic combination of master illusionist and a 70-piece orchestra.

The Hershey Symphony will be on stage performing the best magical, mystical and spooky music while Mr. Grandinetti dazzles audience members with impossible illusions.

Musical selections include "Night on Bald Mountain," "In the Hall of the Mountain King," "Sabre Dance," "Danse Macabre," the best of "Harry Potter" and many more. The performance will be conducted by Greg Woodbridge.

Tickets are $20 to $29 (processing fees apply) and are available at TicketMaster.com.





