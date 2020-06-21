Hershey Area Playhouse and Hershey Gardens To Hold Summer Theatre Camp In Person

Hershey Area Playhouse and the Hershey Gardens announce that they will be holding the popular Gardens Summer Theatre Camp in person! Students going into 4th to 8th grades are welcome to register for the summer performance camp, which runs from July 13 through 24 from 9 a.m.-Noon.

Students who join will go through the entire process of stage performance from auditions to staging to performing, choreographed combat included, culminating in a fully produced, original production on the last day of camp for friends and family at the Hershey Gardens. . Costumes, props and set pieces will all be included as the students bring their audiences Peter Pan by J.M. Barrie and adapted by Jennifer Feldser.

Professional teachers Laurie Petersen, Jennifer Feldser and Jill Panyard from the Theatre Academy at the Playhouse, plus assistants, will guide and teach the campers during the two weeks.

Camp Details

Cost $275 per student

Dates: July 13-17 and 20-24 with performances July 24 in the afternoon in the Children's Garden Amphitheatre

Monday-Friday from 9 am-noon

All classes will be held at the Hershey Gardens at 170 Hotel Road in Hershey.

During the camp, groups of students will be in close proximity to one another. In following the CDC and Garden's guidelines, students are not required to wear masks in the outside Gardens, but will be asked to wear them when spending time in the Educational Room inside. Parents/guardians will be asked to fill out a waiver on the first day of camp. The performances will follow social distancing guidelines, and friends and family will be notified during the camp of the time and performance protocol.

Registration information can be found at the Playhouse website www.hersheyareaplayhouse.com in the Theatre Academy section. Registration is first come, first served, and attendance will be capped at 30 students. Once the 30 slots are filled, we will begin a waiting list. For more information on the camp, please contact Laurie Petersen swordchick@comcast.net.

