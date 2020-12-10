Hershey Area Playhouse Presents A Virtual Holiday Experience For The Whole Family

The Hershey Area Playhouse is presenting a virtual Holiday Card for six nights in December, with a joyful-definitely not silent-night, featuring talented members of the community. The online performances will be held on December 18, 19 and 20 and December 25, 26 and 27 at 7:30 pm.

Local author Phil Jurus will be sharing two of his original Elf stories. Since 1996, Jurus has been writing these "Stories of the Christmas Elves." The two stories are "Santa's Clauset" and "A Dickens of a Good Time." The latter was written in 2013 and dedicated to the director, cast and crew of the Playhouse production of "A Christmas Carol." Jurus played Scrooge in that production.

The stories introduce you to some of the elves who make Christmas magic happen, while having some elfish fun as they do their jobs. "The elves tell me they are looking forward to bringing some merriment and joy to your world this holiday season," says Jurus.

In addition to the "Stories of the Christmas Elves," Jake Nyguen will be performing holiday classics on his guitar. The evening also includes Kurt Dise reading The Night Before Christmas.

"The Playhouse is delighted to present an evening of Christmas-themed entertainment that the whole family can enjoy together, accessible from anywhere," says Dise.

Join the Playhouse in celebrating the season. Families can access this holiday content with a donation of $10 to benefit the Playhouse. To purchase tickets for Holiday Card from the Hershey Area Playhouse, visit hersheyareaplayhouse.org.