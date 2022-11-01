Hedgerow Theatre Will Present A Public Performance Of TALES FROM POE

Hedgerow Theatre Company's thrilling fall programming now expands to a one-night only engagement of Tales From Poe on November 1st at 8pm. Following a series of sold out student matinee performances in October, Hedgerow will expand the welcome of this cherished and chilling production for public audiences as well.

Tales from Poe is a collection of short stories and poetry by Edgar Allan Poe, adapted for the stage and performed by Hedgerow company members and returning guest artists.

Performed for youth audiences over two decades in repertory at Hedgerow, Tales From Poe was initially developed for student audiences, for a visceral immersion into the literary curriculum of Poe's gothic tales of horror and mystery. After a three year hiatus due to the pandemic, Hedgerow is delighted to bring Poe's gothic tales to full screaming life for student and public audiences alike.

Student audiences packed the theatre in October, marveling at the power of live performance. "The minute I stepped into the theater I knew the performance was going to be great," notes an enthusiastic sixth grader from St. Margaret School in Narberth. "I knew I was going to love it and I did. The actors did an amazing job bringing me to the scene. They made me feel like I wasn't in the theater anymore... Like it was almost real. The intensity of the performance was phenomenal. I think the experience was extraordinary and I will definitely be going back."

Tales from Poe is performed by a mighty ensemble of storytellers, returning artists all including: Clark Clement (Twelfth Night), John Harvey (A Christmas Carol), Anthony Jennings (Jewel Walker's Tuesday), Hedgerow Theatre fellow Nicki Bonura, and Hedgerow Resident Company Member Susan Wefel (Twelfth Night, A Christmas Carol). The production includes some of Poe's most beloved and chilling short stories and poetry, including The Tell-Tale Heart, Annabel Lee, and The Fall of the House of Usher. Directed by Chelsea Drumel, this year's production aims to confront the darkest corners of the heart and illuminate Poe's body of work, which changed the face of the American Literary tradition and invented supernatural horror as a genre.

Since its inception in 1923, Hedgerow Theatre Company has been dedicated to lifelong learning and educational programming. Hedgerow seeks to bolster the local community through outreach programs, educational productions, and school tours. Countless artists and students have become part of our collective community through Hedgerow's educational programming. In July 2021, Marcie Bramucci was appointed as Hedgerow's Executive Artistic Director, marking an exciting new chapter in the company's rich and long history.

The public performance of Tales from Poe will take place on Tuesday, November 1st at 8pm. A complimentary Happy Hour will take place prior to the performance at 7pm. The recommended age for audience members is 10+

General admission tickets for $5 available at www.hedgerowtheatre.org at 610-565-4211, or at the door the day of the performance. Limited availability.