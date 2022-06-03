Gretna Theatre Presents SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM

Originally conceived and directed on Broadway by James Lapine, this show gives audiences an intimate look at the life and work of Stephen Sondheim. Through the use of exclusive interview footage, audiences get an inside look at the personal life and artistic process of the famed composer.

Gretna Theatre is thrilled to announce the incredibly talented cast and crew. Under the direction of Executive Producer Michael Philip O'Brien, the creative team includes Brigitte Rottman (Music Director), Gretna Theatre's own Steve Cargile (Scenic Designer), Aaron Crosby (Lighting Design), Colin Sass (Projection Designer), Emily Overmeyer (Costume Design), and Resident Sound Designer Johnathan Shuey. Featuring an incredible cast of Jake Blouch, Charlie Bensinger, Brittney Wit Martin, Patrick Cragin, Carly Lafferty, Patricia Corcoran, Zach Tallman, and Sophia Aranda.

"I am really excited to bring this show to the Gretna audience," O'Brien (Executive Producer, Director) said. "For those avid Sondheim fans out there, this will be a great piece, combining some rare gems in addition to their favorite songs. For those who are new to Sondheim, this is an incredible introduction to him in his own words. The piece is a combination of documentary video footage and live performances, so our audience will we get to see him talk about his life and why each song is important to him. Then experience 12 incredible performers and musicians bring the music to life."

"This piece allows us to indulge in the favorites from every one of Stephen Sondheim's masterful shows," Rottman (Music Director) said about the show. "He was so gifted at capturing life's moments in song- including stories about growing up and settling in, the tedium of a work day, the disappointments we face, the bittersweet joys, and mistakes we might make in any season. Sondheim songs are for lovers, parents and children, and they are songs about the way people really feel."

Tickets range from $38 - $41 and are available 24 hours a day at GretnaTheatre.org, or by calling the Gretna Theatre Box Office at 717-964-3627. Made possible by Production Sponsors Cornwall Manor, Garcia Garman & Shea PC, and Season Sponsor Pat & Linda Castagna. Stay connected to Gretna Theatre on Facebook (Gretna Theatre), and follow us on Instagram (@gretnatheatre).