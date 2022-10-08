Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gamut Theatre Group to Present INNOCENT MERRIMENT in November

Benjamin Krumreig directs the musical revue, which features thirteen singing actors, whose voices are equally matched with their comedic timing.  

Oct. 08, 2022  

Gamut Theatre Group to Present INNOCENT MERRIMENT in November Gamut Theatre will present its Signature Fall Play, a musical revue, Innocent Merriment; or, An Evening with Gilbert & Sullivan. The show will play every weekend in November, starting November 5th - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Tickets are "pick your own price", at a recommended price of $38 or discounted prices of $26 or $14. Please visit www.gamuttheatre.org for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

What do fairies, pirates, bridesmaids, ghosts, and sailors all have in common? Well... not much... But they have all been players in the comic operas of W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan. Join us as we celebrate the brilliant music, the quick wit, and the topsy-turvy worlds created by one of the most celebrated and influential musical theatre teams of all time!

Benjamin Krumreig directs the musical revue, which features thirteen singing actors, whose voices are equally matched with their comedic timing.

ABOUT GAMUT THEATRE:

Gamut Theatre is the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Gamut's mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways-more information at GamutTheatre.org.

Show Artwork: Rob Smith





