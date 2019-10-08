Fulton Academy Of Theatre Partners With Lancaster Public Library

The nationally regarded Fulton Theatre is teaming up with the historic Lancaster Public Library to continue the community impact of the Fulton Academy of Theatre. Both organization's missions share serving the greater Lancaster community through education, and this partnership will allow arts education, offered by the Fulton Theatre, to continue for students throughout Lancaster County, and beyond. A need arose for the Fulton Academy of Theatre to find a new, temporary, home, as the Fulton Theatre continues their expansion plans through their Breakout Campaign.

"The Fulton Theatre is proud to join forces with such a highly regarded institution as Lancaster Public Library. As the Fulton Theatre campus undergoes growth and transition, it makes perfect sense to collaborate with an organization with a similar mission to engage and enrich the lives of our community. We are excited to continue to nurture and educate young artists with the Fulton Academy of Theatre in the beautiful building of the Lancaster Public Library," stated the Fulton's Director of Education and Community Engagement, StephJo Wise.

The Library's Interim Executive Director, Lissa Holland added, "We are delighted to partner with the Fulton Theatre to host two semesters of the Fulton Academy of Theatre. The Lancaster Public Library is a space to collaborate and create, explore and grow, question and discover, and this will be especially true on Saturday mornings for the next few months!"

The Fulton Academy will begin its fall semester October 19 and continue through December 7, followed by the winter semester beginning February 1. A safe and secure designated pick up and drop off area, staffed with Fulton staff members, will be located at the Cherry Street Entrance to the Library, to ensure a seamless transition into this new temporary home for the Academy. Registration is now open for the fall semester at theFulton.org. Winter Registration begins Saturday, October 19.

The Fulton Theatre invites students ages pre-K through grade 12 to experience the power of theatre with the Fulton through the Academy of Theatre. The Fulton is proud of their professional teaching artist staff comprised of artists that are dedicated to working and growing in their art. The Fulton Theatre is an inclusive program for students of all abilities and need. We provide resources to students who have medical and learning concerns and disabilities.

As one of the oldest public libraries in the country, Lancaster Public Library has earned the reputation of a dynamic center of knowledge and a cornerstone of a thriving Lancaster community. After more than two and a half centuries, LPL continues to inspire, empower, and strengthen our community by connecting people with information, ideas, and enriching experiences. For more information about the library, please visit www.lancasterpubliclibrary.org.





