Farm Arts Collective Presents DREAM ON THE FARM Outdoor Performance

Farm Arts Collective is continuing its outdoor arts programming in the summer of 2020 with DREAM ON THE FARM, a live theatre performance on a farm and designed for small groups in the time of Covid 19.

DREAM ON THE FARM is created and performed by the Farm Arts Collective ensemble of 21 musicians, actors, stilt walkers, ecologists, farmers, and members of the Lenape-Nation of PA. Directed by artistic director Tannis Kowalchuk, the experience is designed as a walking tour around the farm.

The story brings the character of Mother Nature to the farm where she has decided to hold an Extinction Event to warn humans of their destructive and risky behavior on the planet. The play features characters that include DJFrog, Spider, Praying Mantis, Farmer, Stardust, Deer, Storm Chaser, Pigeon, Cavewoman, Deity of the Atmosphere.

COVID-19 RESPONSE

This year, the audiences attending DREAM ON THE FARM will be limited to 60 (down 50% from our normal capacity). To keep spectators and performers safe, we will divide the audience up into groups of 12 people. Each small group will walk together with a "Dream Walker" who will guide them to different locations around the 30-acre farm, to witness a scene performed in a beautiful agricultural setting.

We encourage families and friends to come to the same performance so pods are composed of people who are already comfortable with one another. At all performances, masks will be required, and the entire show will take place outdoors on a 30-acre plot of land.

Dream on the Farm features:

Tannis Kowalchuk (Mother Nature), Jess Beveridge (Spindra the Spider), Annie Hat (Stardust), Doug Rogers (Farmer), Gregg Erickson (Praying Mantis), Jon Jon Thomas (DJ Frog), Julia Kerhly (Deity of Atmosphere), Cecilia Parker (Deer) Michael Chojnicki (Pigeon), John Roth (Salesman), Babe Howard (Storm Chaser), Celeste Crowley, Devon Church, Ada Roth (Musicians), Conor Stratton (Voice), Janus Adams (Voice), Mimi McGurl (Assist Director), Melissa Bell (Writer), Mark Dunau (writer), Manon Manavit (Shadow Puppet Director/Writer), Karen Flood (Costume Consultant).

Farm Arts Collective is located on Willow Wisp Organic Farm

38 Hickory Lane Damascus, PA 18415

www.farmartscollective.org

Tickets $10/$25

Please arrive at 6:45 to be seated and to ensure a prompt start time

Go to www.farmartscollective.org to purchase tickets.

Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You