EPAC Presents Disney's FROZEN JR!

Build a snowman with Disney's FROZEN, JR., coming to EPAC 1/24/20 to 2/9/20!

Recommended for all audiences.

Growing up with sisters can be tough, especially when one of you has untamed ice powers. After some traumatic childhood events, it looks like things are finally turning around for Elsa and Anna. But crazy events at the party turn both their lives into a blizzard of danger, freedom, and adventure unlike anything the two ever imagined. No matter how far they drift apart, love will always bring them back together, and quite possibly save the world.

Disney's "Frozen" (2013 movie) became an instant worldwide sensation, thawing frozen hearts everywhere. In 2018, it hit the Broadway stage and earned even more acclaim, introducing five brand new songs to the already widely-popular soundtrack with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Now, Disney's FROZEN, JR. gives our local kids a chance to star in this fan-favorite musical for this season's Kids4Kids show.

Don't you wanna build a snowman? Come watch EPAC "do the magic" on stage.

Disney's FROZEN, JR. will run from January 24, 2020, through February 9, 2020, at the Sharadin Bigler Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com or by calling 717-733-7966 x 1.

Thursday night shows are at 7:30pm; Friday and Saturday shows are at 2:00pm. Tickets are $15. Tickets go on sale December 21, 2019.

Disney's FROZEN, JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019

Tel.: (212) 541-4684 Fax: (212) 397-4684 www.MTIShows.com





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You