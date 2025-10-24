EMMET OTTER’S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS Comes to Open Stage Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This holiday season, Open Stage will host the Pennsylvania premiere of Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, a heartwarming live stage musical based on the 1977 Jim Henson holiday television special and the illustrated book by Russell and Lillian Hoban.

Running November 22 through December 23, 2025, at Open Stage, 25 N. Court Street in downtown Harrisburg, Emmet Otter is a joyous, tuneful celebration of community. With an original score by Academy Award winner Paul Williams (The Rainbow Connection, Evergreen), the stage adaptation features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and Christopher Gattelli and brings to life the charming tale of Emmet and Ma Otter—each sacrificing what little they have in hopes of making the other's holiday dreams come true.

Following celebrated runs at Goodspeed Opera House and Off-Broadway’s New Victory Theater, Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas makes its Pennsylvania regional premiere at Open Stage, where it will bring “a playful and heart-whole beautiful” score (The New York Times) and “masterful and magical” storytelling (BroadwayWorld) to Central Pennsylvania audiences

In the Appalachian town of Waterville, Ma and Emmet Otter live a modest life along the riverbank, scraping by with love and hard work ever since Pa passed away. As Christmas approaches, a local talent contest with a $50 grand prize offers a glimmer of hope—and both Ma and Emmet secretly decide to enter, each sacrificing something precious to give the other a special gift. Filled with toe-tapping folk tunes, whimsical woodland characters, and heartfelt holiday spirit, Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas is a joyous celebration of love, music, and the true meaning of Christmas. Whether you're reliving a childhood memory or discovering the story for the first time, this heartwarming tale is the perfect new tradition for the whole family.

Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon directs the production. Brianna Dow serves as Production Stage Manager, and TJ Creedon is Assistant Director. Delaney Reed is Vocal Director, and Anthony Pieruccini serves as Band Director. Zsuzsanna Smith choreographs with Carly Lafferty as Dance Captain. Kevin Cole is on sound, Andrew Whitman is Assistant Stage Manager, and Kalina Barrett serves as Technical Director. The design team includes Tristan Stasiulis (lighting), Jacob Schlenker (costumes), Becky Arney (props), and Rachel Landon (puppets).

Featuring Isaac Austin as the titular Emmet and Chris Krahulec as Alice “Ma” Otter, the ensemble includes TJ Creedon (Charlie Muskrat), Patty Cole (Gretchen Fox), Joshua Dorsheimer (Mayor Harrison Fox), Bobby Downey (Yancy Woodchuck), Jasmine Graham (Marilyn Mink), Jess Logan (Penelope Possum), Carly Lafferty (Melissa Rabbit), Drew Patti (Harvey Beaver), Luke Rider (Wendell Porcupine), Delaney Reed (Madame Squirrel), Michael Rodriguez (Catfish), Karen Ruch (Hetty Muskrat), Jason Samarin (Stan Weasel), Brian Schreffler (Doc Bullfrog), and Suzanne Thomas (Ensemble). The “Nightmare Band” features Brad Barkdoll as Fred Lizard (guitar), Adrienne Connaghan as Howard Snake (piano), Jon Godinez as Chuck Stoat (upright bass), and Anthony Pieruccini on guitar and banjo.

The youth cast includes Xavier Logan, Annie Logan, Nick Caton, Selena Swigart, Beckett Copus, Zoe Park, Lucas Terry, Ian D’Andrea, Bryce Carter, and Annika Nguyen.