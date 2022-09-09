DreamWrights Center for Community Arts to Present New Musical ALiEN8 This Month

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will present the brand new Brennan & White musical ALiEN8!

In a small Midwestern town, a tornado touches down on prom night, leaving devastation in its wake. The prom-goers emerge from the school to discover a third of their town gone. Amidst the rubble, a stranger appears. So begins the story of ALiEN8, a show about compassion, community and acceptance.

Artistic Director, Gregory DeCandia, who played the role of Brasfield in the Oklahoma development of the show in 2018 selected the show because "It is an incredible showcase for performers, particularly young artists. It is truly an ensemble show."

Director Manny Tellado, who also plays Pastor Warren in the show, says, "ALiEN8 covers an expanse of important issues relevant to people of all ages as it reminds us that it's okay to be ourselves and that has a positive ripple effect on people."

Lifelong educators, Kate Brennan of York, PA and David Lee White of Bordentown, NJ, develop shows in collaboration with young artists and professionals alike. ALiEN8 is the first in a show cycle developed with and for young artists called The Infinity Trilogy by creative team Brennan & White. Initially developed with the Outreach and Education program at McCarter Theatre Center, ALiEN8 went on to be further developed with Ignition Arts and premiered with Drexel University's Mandell Professionals in Residence Project in Fall 2019. The second show in the trilogy, Clean Slate, is being developed with Passage Theatre Company and Rider University in NJ. It will premiere in February 2023 as a co-production between the organizations.

Book writer David Lee White says, "We are thrilled to bring this story to the residents of York and see how the community makes it their own." Composer and lyricist, Kate Brennan reinforces that Brennan & White strives to "forge community though our work."

The cast is the largest for the show to date featuring over two dozen performers from the area: Julia Angeles, Ocean Aquino, Olivia Bingham, Jude Burk, Sophia Cherwinski, V Desautels, Helena Farah, Ana Farah, Rhea Flores, Mackenzie Harr, Hannah Lancaster, Amanda Lancaster, Jacob Lancaster, Chloe Lanteign-Marrow, Elise Lanteign-Marrow, Izzy Masquelier, Jay McKinnon, Mallory McVey, Finch Milsten, Rion Nogel, Joel Perez, Marliene Perez, Charley Pero, Hadley Qualls, Kellan Smith, Ryan Snider, Manny Tellado, Daphne Willis, Nala Yates, and Ruby Rodriguez.

With a beautiful original score and roles and issues that speak to young audiences, ALiEN8 is a musical for our times. It addresses communal devastation and communal healing. It is about the parts of ourselves that we alienate to get by and the other parts we risk for a chance to connect.

ALiEN8 runs from September 16 to the 25th at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts. Get your tickets here @ dreamwrights.org.

Lobby doors will open one hour before show time allowing access to the ALiEN8 inspired art exhibition created and curated by Priscilla Tellado. This exhibit will also feature art from Amber Shellenberger and the cast of ALiEN8, community art projects for patrons to participate, and young artists performing nightly on our teen sharing stage.

ABOUT DREAMWRIGHTS

Led by Executive Director Ann Davis, DreamWrights Center for Community Arts provides programming for all ages in their recently renovated two-theatre space. With everything from camps to continuing education, community conversations and mural arts classes, DreamWrights has something for everyone. This seasons has featured such beloved classics as Charlotte's Web and introduced such cutting edge hilarity as Avenue Q. Next up in their season is the famous Hitchcock 39 Steps.

MISSION: DreamWrights provides creative educational experiences through inclusive inter-generational performance and theatre arts programming.

Ann Davis, Executive Director

Gregory DeCandia, Artistic Director

Jay Schmuck, Technical Director

Melanie Yan Detzel, Marketing Director

Izzy Masquelier, Costume Coordinator

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Music & Lyrics by Kate Brennan

Book by David Lee White

Director: Manny Tellado

Production Stage Manager: Juliet Vargas

Assistant Stage Manager: Priscilla Tellado

Choreographer: Randi Sitler

Technical Director: Jay Schmuck

Musical Director: Shana McCoy

Rehearsal Pianist: Miranda Kovach

Lighting Designer: Tony Fogel

Costume Designer: Garbriel Marchesani

Scenic Designer: Delaney McBride

Properties: Lauren Rock

Sound Designer: Chris Velez

Photographer: Sam Costello

CAST: Julia Angeles, Ocean Aquino, Olivia Bingham, Jude Burk, Sophia Cherwinski, V Desautels, Helena Farah, Ana Farah, Rhea Flores, Mackenzie Harr, Hannah Lancaster, Amanda Lancaster, Jacob Lancaster, Chloe Lanteign-Marrow, Elise Lanteign-Marrow, Izzy Masquelier, Jace McKinnon, Mallory McVey, Finch Milsten, Rion Nogel, Joel Perez, Marliene Perez, Charley Pero, Hadley Qualls, Amber Shellenberger, Kellan Smith, Ryan Snider, Manny Tellado, Daphne Willis, Nala Yates, Ruby Rodriguez

WHAT: ALiEN8: A New Musical about Being Human by Brennan & White

WHEN: Sept. 16, 17. 23 & 24 at 7 p.m., Sept. 18 & 25 at 3 p.m.

WHERE: DreamWrights Center for Community Arts/ 100 Carlisle Ave., York, PA 17403

HOW: Get tickets @ https://dreamwrights.org/2022-season/alien-8/

MEDIA: www.dreamwrights.com, www.brennanandwhite.com