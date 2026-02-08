DreamWrights Adds Additional Youth Performance Of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to strong interest, DreamWrights Center for Community Arts announced an additional Youth Performance of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. The newly added performance will take place on Sunday, February 15 at 1 p.m., with tickets now available online.

This youth production offers a playful, accessible take on Shakespeare's beloved comedy, brought to life by performers under the age of 12. Designed to introduce younger audiences and families to Shakespeare through clarity, humor, and imagination, the production shares the same vibrant 1960s-inspired world as the Mainstage version, complete with whimsical visuals, expressive movement, and an added narrator to guide audiences through the story.

DreamWrights' youth programming emphasizes collaboration, creativity, and confidence-building, giving young performers the opportunity to engage meaningfully with classical text while connecting with their community onstage.

With this added performance, audiences have one more opportunity to experience the magic, mischief, and heart of A Midsummer Night's Dream through the eyes of DreamWrights' youngest artists.