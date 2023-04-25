Derek Hough Will Bring SYMPHONY OF DANCE to the Hershey Theatre

Following the sold-out success of Derek Live: the Tour, Derek Hough returns with a monumental experience for 2023 - Derek Hough Symphony of Dance will visit Hershey Theatre on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

From the EMMY award-winning mind of Derek Hough, the live dance show featuring Hayley Erbert is the first-national tour for the performing dynamo in four years. The show features all-new high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and, as always, Derek's magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between. Creative team and two-time EMMY winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez's 'All I Have' Residency; Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour; GRAMMYs creative direction), will co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.

Derek Hough Symphony of Dance kicks off on September 28, 2023, in Las Vegas, with stops in major markets such as Los Angeles, San Diego, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Denver, Nashville and Hershey.

Derek Hough Symphony of Dance is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost who is a Tony Award & Drama Desk-Award nominated producer. He's produced award-winning Broadway shows (Bob Fosse's Dancin', The Illusionists, Little Women, Wait Until Dark), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit! Residency, Donny Osmond Residency).

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.DerekHough.com.

Emmy Award-winning and New York Times Best-Selling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11. As a three-time Emmy Award winner and twelve-time nominee, Hough is the most nominated male choreographer in Television Academy history. Hough has also appeared in film, television and stage projects as an actor. In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars as part of the judging. A multi-talented entertainer and the only six-time champion in franchise history, Hough had previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer. In addition, Hough starred with Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series World of Dance for four seasons. Hough can also add best-selling author to his list of credits. His memoir Taking the Lead; Lessons from a Life in Motion hit stands in August of 2014 and rapidly was named to the prestigious New York Times Best-Seller list during two non-consecutive time periods, a rare feat. In 2021, Hough launched his solo residency Derek Hough: No Limit in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. The critically acclaimed dance-centric show at the Venetian Resort takes Fans on a journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Hough explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip-hop and everything in between.