DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! Comes to Hershey Theatre

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! Neighbor Day Tour is coming to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, January 18, 2020, for two shows at 11 am and 2:30 pm.

Tickets for this show start at $25.00 (processing fees apply). They are available at Giant Center Box Office (Hershey Theatre Box Office will be closed from June 3 through August 18, 2019) or purchased online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

Daniel Tiger and all of his friends from the beloved PBS KIDS television series are hopping aboard Trolley to Hershey, Pa., with Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! Along with O the Owl, Katerina Kittycat, Prince Wednesday, Mom and Dad Tiger and many more, Daniel Tiger will take live audiences on an interactive musical adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences. This live theatrical production filled with music, dancing, laughter and grr-ific surprises will warm the hearts of multiple generations.

The top-rated Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood series from Fred Rogers Productions, and airing on PBS KIDS, follows the everyday adventures of 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and uses musical strategies grounded in Fred Rogers' landmark social-emotional curriculum. Through imagination, creativity, and music, Daniel and his friends learn the key social skills necessary for success in school and in life.

The animated TV series has garnered a host of prestigious awards, and most recently won the 2019 & 2018 Parents' Choice Gold Award for Television, the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval and was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming by the Television Critics Association in 2018.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or danieltigerlive.com.





