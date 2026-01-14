Curio Theatre Company To Present SOJOURNER Starring Zuhairah McGill

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Curio Theatre Company will present SOJOURNER, a one-woman play written by Richard Lamont Pierce and performed by Zuhairah McGill, this February in West Philadelphia. The production will run February 4–14, 2026, with a press opening scheduled for February 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Based on the life of Sojourner Truth, born Isabella Baumfree, the play traces Truth’s journey from enslavement in upstate New York to her emergence as one of the most influential abolitionist and suffrage voices of the 19th century. The production situates her personal story within the broader landscape of pre-Civil War America, examining her transformation into a nationally recognized orator and advocate for human rights.

The play is set late in Truth’s life, as she reflects on her experiences, her decision to claim the name Sojourner Truth, and the political and moral commitments that shaped her public work. Throughout her career, Truth advised and collaborated with leading figures of the era, including William Lloyd Garrison, Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, Lucretia Mott, and Susan B. Anthony. Often referred to as “the African Sybil,” she became known for her prophetic rhetoric and unwavering pursuit of justice.

CAST

The production stars Zuhairah McGill, who originated the role and toured the play nationally, earning a 2002 Barrymore Award nomination for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play. McGill is the Producing Artistic Director of First World Theatre and a recipient of the 2023 Lunt-Fontanne Award, during which she worked with director Jerry Zaks. Her honors also include multiple Barrymore Award nominations, the Barrymore Insight Award, the Legacy Trailblazer in Theater Award, three DC Excellence in Black Theatre Awards, and the Black Arts for Social Change Award.

SOJOURNER is recommended for audiences of all ages and is presented as a family-accessible theatrical experience.

TICKETS

Tickets and additional information are available at curiotheatre.org.

Performances will take place at Curio Theatre Company, located at 4740 Baltimore Avenue in Philadelphia.

Content advisory: The production includes a gunshot sound effect.