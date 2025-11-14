CHRISTMAS CITY FOLLIES Will Return to Touchstone Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Touchstone Theatre returns for their 26th annual production of Christmas City Follies, a theatrical extravaganza packed to the brim with music, merriment, and a pinch of festive hijinks. Performances will run from December 4-21, 2025 in Touchstone’s home black box theatre in Southside Bethlehem.

A beloved Bethlehem tradition, Christmas City Follies is known for its original sketches, characters, and songs – as well as the joy that it brings to countless Lehigh Valley residents. Thousands of locals and tourists have made this homemade performance an annual addition to their holiday festivities, knowing that they can expect something unexpected every time.

The best part of this family-friendly, vaudevillian-style variety show is that it is entirely made from scratch each and every year. Writers, actors, and designers work each season to create a fresh and fun production that will make audiences feel like they’ve come home for the holidays. Every year is a surprise, bringing brand new stories to the stage while sprinkling in some recurring fan-favorites from past shows. Made with love, and a dash of mischief, this holiday spectacle never fails to entertain and delight attendees of all ages.

For those who can’t wait until December, Touchstone Theatre will perform at the Northside Christmas Tree Lighting on November 28 at 4:30-6:30pm at Payrow Plaza. Additionally, Follies actors will perform at the Downtown Bethlehem Association’s annual Live Advent Calendar festivities, which run daily from December 1-23 at 5:30-6pm at the Sun Inn Courtyard.

Christmas City Follies is sponsored by Peoples Security Bank and Trust. The show receives additional support from the County of Northampton. Touchstone’s season is supported locally by season sponsor Astound Broadband. WDIY and Lehigh Valley with Love provide media sponsorship and Working Dog Press provides print sponsorship. Touchstone also receives support from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Christmas City Follies XXVI performs December 4-21, with shows at 8pm on Thursdays-Saturdays and 2pm on Sundays, and additional performances on Saturday, December 13 and 20 at 2pm, and on Wednesday, December 17 at 8pm. Tickets are $35, with $25 tickets for students/seniors and the option to Pay-What-You-Will on Thursdays.