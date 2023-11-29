Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

BLACK NATIVITY Comes to the West Shore Theatre in New Cumberland in December

Performances run December 1-3.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Fulton Theatre Photo 2 Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Fulton Theatre
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; CLUE Le Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; CLUE Leads Best Play!
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 4 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests

BLACK NATIVITY Comes to the West Shore Theatre in New Cumberland in December

BLACK NATIVITY, a Gospel musical, written by American poet and playwright Langston Hughes will be presented by Sankofa African American Theatre Company at the West Shore Theatre in New Cumberland, PA on December 1, 2, and 3, 2023, with performances Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., and matinees on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 3:00 p.m. The music is arranged by Aaron Robinson with additional musical arrangements by Cheryl Hawkins the production’s musical director. Sankofa’s Executive Artistic director, Sharia Benn, is the stage director. A discussion of the play led by Valerie Gray, Professor of English at Harrisburg Area Community College will follow each performance. For tickets to BLACK NATIVITY, visit Click Here

BLACK NATIVITY, a retelling of the Nativity story, is an expression of playwright Hughes’ interest in African American spirituality and the oral traditions of the African American church. The Christmas story is set to jubilant Gospel music, and incorporates both dance and Biblical narrative. The musical arrangements by Robinson and Hawkins blend folk spirituals, traditional carols along with music that was specifically selected for the performance forming a true Gospel music celebration. 

BLACK NATIVITY has become a seasonal tradition since it was first produced off Broadway with music arranged by its stars Marion Williams and Alex Bradford. Langston Hughes’ self proclaimed “gospel musical” is one of the first plays written by an African-American to be staged in New York City. 

Sharia Benn, the play’s director, states, “I am excited for the opportunity to stage Sankofa’s annual production of BLACK NATIVITY. This production honors the timeless work of Langston Hughes’s groundbreaking play that presents the Nativity Story from an African American perspective,”. 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre in December Photo
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Comes to Gettysburg Community Theatre in December

Gettysburg Community Theatre will present its Penguin Project (theatre for actors with special needs) production of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer the musical to already sold out 9 performances weekends December 1-17, 2023.

2
The Ephrata Performing Arts Center Presents Teen Production Of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Photo
The Ephrata Performing Arts Center Presents Teen Production Of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will present another one of Andrew Lloyd Webber's widely known and beloved musicals, The Phantom of the Opera, from December 8th through December 30th.

3
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; CLUE Le Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; CLUE Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Comes to DreamWrights Center For Community Arts Photo
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Comes to DreamWrights Center For Community Arts

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts has announced its upcoming production of 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,' a cherished holiday tradition that has captured the hearts of millions since its inaugural television airing in 1965.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella in Central Pennsylvania Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella
Act 1 DeSales University (11/29-12/10)Tracker
Mamma Mia! in Central Pennsylvania Mamma Mia!
Hershey Theatre (4/02-4/07)
York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Liszt & Rachmaninoff
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (4/06-4/06)
Rented Christmas The Musical in Central Pennsylvania Rented Christmas The Musical
Theatre Arts For Everyone (12/08-12/10)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Central Pennsylvania The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Belmont Theatre (8/02-8/11)
York Symphony Orchestra's Mahler’s 4th Symphony in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's Mahler’s 4th Symphony
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (2/10-2/10)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Scranton Cultural Center (3/01-3/03)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Luhrs Performing Arts Center [Grove Theatre] (1/25-1/25)
The Case Of Charles Augustus Milverton in Central Pennsylvania The Case Of Charles Augustus Milverton
Upstart Arts (12/02-12/02)
The Bar Stools in Central Pennsylvania The Bar Stools
The Belmont Theatre (5/03-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You