Artist Cara London's Paintings Featured On-Stage in New Musical A GOOD DAY at Shawnee Playhouse

Running from September 9th to September 24th, this original story delves into the life of a widowed artist and his reconnection with his childhood love.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour; 'A New Day Holiday Tour' to Kick Off in November Photo 1 IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour
ON GOLDEN POND to Close Totem Pole Playhouse 2023 Summer Season Photo 2 ON GOLDEN POND to Close Totem Pole Playhouse 2023 Summer Season
Review: SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg Photo 3 Review: SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
NEVERMORE, An Immersive Edgar Allan Poe Experience Comes to Mt. Gretna This Fall Photo 4 NEVERMORE, An Immersive Edgar Allan Poe Experience Comes to Mt. Gretna This Fall

Artist Cara London's Paintings Featured On-Stage in New Musical A GOOD DAY at Shawnee Playhouse


Artist Cara London's paintings will be featured on-stage, at The Shawnee Playhouse (Shawnee-on-Delaware, Pennsylvania), in A Good Day, an uplifting new musical about art, music and Alzheimer's. (September 9th through September 24th) This is a developmental showcase production directed by Midge McClosky. A Good Day is an original story by playwright/composer Eric B. Sirota, about a widowed artist who is thrust back into the life of his childhood girlfriend, his first love, his muse, a cellist who spurned him over 50 years ago, and now suffers from Alzheimer's.

Art plays an important role in the show, as the protagonist is a painter. His artwork is more than just set dressing, as some of his paintings are integral to the story. Ms. London's paintings are thus featured in this production as the work of the artist. (The playwright's hope is that future productions of A Good Day could be collaborations between a theatre and the local fine arts community.) In addition to 18 still life, landscape and figurative paintings, selected by set designer Marissa Rachjaibun from Ms. London's existing body of work, Cara also created three paintings for this production - portraits of the characters, specific to the performers who play them. Most of these painting will be available for purchase at the close of the production, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Alzheimer's Association.

Cara London, a New Jersey-based artist, earned a BA in Art History from Brandeis University and an MFA from Parsons School of Design. She studied sculpture at the New York Studio School and painting with John Adams Griefen, which profoundly shaped her direction as an artist. London has attended numerous international professional workshops, including Triangle Artists' Workshop, Vermont Studio School, Emma Lake the Leighton Foundation and Chateau Orquevaux, where she received the Diderot Artist-in-Residence grant. Ms. London is best known for her painterly representational work. Most recently her focus has been lyrical abstract painting, and has studied extensively with Jill Nathanson and Bruce Dorfman at the Art Students League in NYC. She was a founding member of SOMI Fine Art Gallery in Flemington, and the founder of the Gallery at the Park in Union City, NJ. She has exhibited her work regularly and is in numerous collections. She also teaches drawing and painting to students of all ages and levels of experience, and is an adjunct professor at Raritan Valley Community College. (Cara's website: https://CaraLondon.com)

Ms. London's work is not a stranger to the stage. Her painting were featured in two production of another musical, Your Name on My Lips, at Theater for the New City in NYC in 2015 and 2017; in A Day at the White House at the West Village Musical Theatre Festival; and in a Schenectady Light Opera Company 2021 production of Ordinary Days, directed by Marc Christopher. Her work also appears in three films directed by Joe LoBianco: the award winning Dinner for Two (2021), Skip (upcoming), and Frankenstein (2023), the new musical film adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel.

The Shawnee Playhouse's production of A Good Day will feature top talent from the (NY-NJ-PA) Tri-State area. This stellar cast stars Dirk Marks as Sam, Maureen Card as Suzanna, Marissa Rachjaibun as Sophie, Erik Sparks as David, Ben Salinas as Paul, and Krista Hulsizer as Margaret. Supporting cast includes Julia Hodnik as Anne, Luke Swierczek as Michael, Laurel Cameron as Young Suzanna, Gaetano Stone as Young Sam.

The production crew for A Good Day includes a veteran team: Midge McClosky (Executive Director of The Shawnee Playhouse) is the director of this production; Todd Deen, music director and pianist,; Ethan Custard on cello; Jack Tang, choreographer; Krista Hulsizer, stage manager; Marie Steiger, assistant stage manager; Marissa Rachjaibun, set designer and scenic painter; Cara London, specialty scenic painter; Eric Uhler, Grant Wagner, and Ryan Cook in charge of set construction; and publicity materials by Samantha Cameron.

The book, music and lyrics were written by Eric B. Sirota. He has written five full-length musicals including Frankenstein, a sweeping romantic musical based on Mary Shelley's novel, which played Off-Broadway for three years, and was then adapted for screen and is now streaming on-demand. He is also an established and highly published research scientist with a PhD in Physics. His father had Alzheimer's, and in his last years, the only way to reach him was through music, singing songs he knew earlier in life. "I decided I wanted to write a musical touching on the power of music to rekindle memory and awaken the mind," said Sirota. In 2019, he was the recipient of the Denis Diderot Artists-in-Residence grant to attend the Chateau Orquevaux residency, and there he wrote A Good Day. Early development occurred virtually during the pandemic and this past December it had a staged-reading at the Actors Temple Theatre in NYC. Last year, A Good Day was the winner of the Shawnee Playwrights Series, and it continues its development with this production.

Showtimes and dates are as follows:
2 pm: September 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th
8 pm: September 9th, 16th, and 23rd
$19.00 Adult, $16.00 Senior, $13.00 Children under 17 years old

The Shawnee Playhouse is located at: 552 River Road, Shawnee On Delaware, Pennsylvania 18356

For information or to reserve tickets, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at (570) 421-5093.
For more information on show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit the website Click Here.

Cara London's website: https://CaraLondon.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CaraLondonFineArt
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caralondonfineart




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Gettysburg Community Theatre Reveals Lineup of Fall 2023 Theatre and Dance Classes Photo
Gettysburg Community Theatre Reveals Lineup of Fall 2023 Theatre and Dance Classes

Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT), the non-profit 501c3 organization currently in its 15th year at 49 York Street within the first block of Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, PA, has opened registration for Fall 2023 Theatre & Dance Classes for students enrolled in Kindergarten through 12th Grade, as well as Adults.

2
Interview: Aliza Bardfield And Matt Golden of SEPTEMBER AT OYSTER MILL at Oyster Mill Play Photo
Interview: Aliza Bardfield And Matt Golden of SEPTEMBER AT OYSTER MILL at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Oyster Mill Playhouse recently announced the cancelation of their September production of Nunsense. The board decided instead to fill the September schedule with a variety of performances featuring a host of talented local actors. Aliza Bardfield and Matt Golden spoke with BroadwayWorld about this change in programming.

3
Review: SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg Photo
Review: SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

Audiences can enjoy this madcap romp through Hollywood at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg under the direction of Patrice Whitson through September 17th. If you are looking for an evening of fun and laughter, join the cast and crew of Shakespeare in Hollywood at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg.

4
A PUBLIC PRIVATE PRAYER Comes to Ursinus Fringe Festival Photo
A PUBLIC PRIVATE PRAYER Comes to Ursinus Fringe Festival

After playing multiple festivals in New York City, Grant Bowen’s one-person show A Public Private Prayer will make its debut in Pennsylvania, in a new production directed by Caroline Potter Shriver. Grant is still trying to figure out whether he believes that God exists or not. Now he's resorting to one last  tactic...talking to God Himself! Through revisiting his personal stories, Grant will explore  his doubt and hopefully find real salvation.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Rock Sails By
Theatre Harrisburg - Krevsky Center (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# York Symphony's Elgar’s Enigma
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024
Act 1 DeSales University (3/15-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bridge
The Belmont Theatre (5/31-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
The Belmont Theatre (4/19-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (10/12-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Gatsby
The Belmont Theatre (1/12-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinocchio!
Act 3 DeSales University (3/14-4/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Charlie Brown Christmas
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Illumination
Prima Theatre (12/01-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You