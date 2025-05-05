Appell Center to Host Summer Learning Programs for All Ages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Appell Center for the Performing Arts will present exciting learning programs for kids of all ages and interests this summer!

Featuring classes in filmmaking, sound design and improvisation (for all ages!), all programs are focused on encouraging creativity in a welcome environment.



“We’re so excited to welcome a wide variety of artists and art forms to the Appell Center this summer as we continue to expand our education offerings to enhance

the lives of our York County youth and budding artists,” states Appell Center Director of Education and Community Engagement, AJ Myers.



SOUND EFFECTS CAMP

July 9 – 11 | 9AM – 12PM • Ages 8-13

Cost: $110 per participant*



You’re watching a sci-fi movie. The villain’s henchmen pull out their laser guns,

start shooting and you hear…..silence?



Most movie-goers take the sounds and music in their favorite films for granted,

but they’re key to a great movie. You’ll work with producer and musician Chris Loser

to sound design a short film and learn all about “foley” – the art of finding, or creating,

just the right sound for whatever is happening on-screen. Then watch your work on the

big screen with friends and family at the end of the week!



* Scholarship funds are available!

Contact ajmyers@appellcenter.org for more information.



IMPROV COMEDY INTENSIVE – A one-day crash course in improv comedy!

Thu, July 10 | 10AM – 5PM • Ages 8-12 | REGISTER

Fri, July 11 | 10AM – 5PM • Ages 13-18 | REGISTER

Sat, July 12 | 10AM – 5PM • Ages 18+ | REGISTER

Each session includes a final performance at 4PM, open to the public.

Cost: $70 per participant



If you’ve ever considered trying your hand at improv comedy, this one-day intensive is your chance to dive in! Come ready to laugh the day away with local actress and improv comedy wiz Chris Myers while learning classic and new wave improv games

that will jostle your brain and tickle your funny bone!



DO NOT FEAR! Massive brain growth and rapid development of a positive outlook, self-confidence and personal resourcefulness are simply useful by-products!





GREAT FILMS, STARRING YOU

July 28 – August 1 | 10AM – 4PM • Ages 12 – 18 (entering grade 7+)

Cost: $220 per participant*



“Great Films, Starring You” emphasizes film appreciation and critical thinking through storytelling, acting, writing and improvisation. Led by local actress and improv comedy expert Chris Myers, participants will spend each morning watching classic films, and then spend the afternoon planning and recreating iconic scenes.



This experience encourages active observation and creative exploration of plot, theme, character, relationships, emotions and subtext. Focus will not be on the technical intricacies of filmmaking, though some will be touched upon as necessary.



All students will receive their own copy of the final film that will premiere on the big screen of the historic Capitol Theatre.



* Scholarship funds are available! Contact ajmyers@appellcenter.org for more information.





Comments