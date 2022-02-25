Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos To Headline Staller Center Annual Gala

Following engagements at The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall, classical music superstars Yo-Yo Ma (cello), Emanuel Ax (piano), and Leonidas Kavakos (violin) will take center stage at Staller Center for the Arts for a gala celebration of the arts on Saturday evening, March 12 at 8:00 P.M.

The all-Beethoven evening begins with the acclaimed musicians performing an arrangement of Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, "Pastoral" in a scoring by pianist Shai Wosner, Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11, "Gassenhauer", and the Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1, "Ghost." A post-show Gala Celebration at the Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery will immediately follow.

The trio's appearance at Staller Center also follows the release of Ma's new album with Ax and Kavakos, Beethoven for Three: Symphonies No. 2 & 5 on Sony Classical. Of their performances, the Washington Post praised, "It is undeniably exciting to hear three musicians bursting with such virtuosity and charisma together..."

Prior to the gala evening, Yo-Yo Ma will receive an Honorary Doctorate in Music from Stony Brook University.

"We are honored to have the world-class artistry of Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, and Leonidas Kavakos on our stage for this special occasion," said Alan Inkles, Staller Center Director. "This will be an exceptional opportunity for our gala audience to hear these artists of the highest caliber play two masterworks of Beethoven's chamber music and a remarkable, revelatory arrangement of the composer's enduring 'Pastoral' Symphony. We are also delighted to bring this program to the Stony Brook Campus, which represents a singular opportunity for our music students."

Gala supporter tickets, starting at $300, include reserved VIP section seating, admission to the post-show Gala Celebration at the Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery, and acknowledgement in the Gala Program gold pages. Availability is limited. Gala proceeds support Staller Center programming and Educational Outreach initiatives.

For more information on the annual Staller Center Gala and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.stallercenter.com/support/gala.php.