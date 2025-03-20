WICKED and More Set for 2025-2026 Broadway Season at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2025-2026 Broadway Season at the West Herr Auditorium Theatre, has been revealed. Once again, RBTL is offering something for everyone with a 7-Show Season Ticket Package. Five shows will be performing in Rochester for the first time, including CLUE, & JULIET, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL and SUFFS. WICKED and SPAMALOT will be making their highly anticipated returns, plus HAMILTON has been announced as a Subscription Add-On.

Additionally, the CLUE cast and crew will arrive early to hold technical rehearsals at the West Herr Performing Arts Center. This, in addition to multi-week engagements for both WICKED and HAMILTON, will help bolster the overall impact the Season has on the Rochester community.

About the shows in the 2025-2026 M&T Bank Broadway Season:

CLUE

Murder and blackmail are on the menu at CLUE, October 21-26, 2025, when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

& JULIET

Broadway's most fun hit musical, & JULIET, flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, December 9-14, 2025, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her own terms. This audience favorite is created by the Emmy-winning writer of "Schitt's Creek" and features a playlist of iconic pop hits from Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "I Want It That Way," "Confident," and more.

SPAMALOT

The show that set Broadway back 1,000 years... returns, January 13-18, 2026! SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005 is back in an all-new revival direct from Broadway. Featuring a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, the original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical. The musical comedy lovingly ripped off from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

WICKED

WICKED, Rochester's most "popular" musical, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz... but from a different angle, February 18-March 1, 2026. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked." From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL! Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush... and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure, March 24-29, 2026.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," numerous awards, and sold-out concerts around the world, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America. Coming to Rochester, April 21-26, 2026.

SUFFS

Direct from Broadway, June 9-14, 2026, comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics' Circle Award for Best New Musical.

HAMILTON

Additionally, RBTL announced an optional Subscription Add-On for the 2025-2026 M&T Bank Broadway Season. A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Be in The Room Where It Happens November 18-30, 2025.

