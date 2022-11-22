Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Voting Now Open For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Voting is now open through December 31st, 2022.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

HAIRSPRAY is Coming to Proctors Next Month Photo
HAIRSPRAY is Coming to Proctors Next Month
Hairspray will bring its tour to Proctors next month. This new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O'Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will play Tuesday, December 6 - Sunday, December 11 in Schenectady at Proctors.
Single Tickets to JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Proctors Go On Sale Wednesday Photo
Single Tickets to JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Proctors Go On Sale Wednesday
Proctors announced that individual tickets for the Schenectady premiere of JAGGED LITTLE PILL will go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.
Proctors Announces Trevor Noah, Mandy Patinkin, FIDDLER, and STOMP Ticket Release Dates Photo
Proctors Announces Trevor Noah, Mandy Patinkin, FIDDLER, and STOMP Ticket Release Dates
Comedy, well-known celebrity names and popular Broadway favorites are on sale soon at Proctors in Schenectady. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at (518) 346-6204.
HADESTOWN Single Tickets On-Sale Tomorrow At Proctors Photo
HADESTOWN Single Tickets On-Sale Tomorrow At Proctors
Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will come to Schenectady in 2023. The show will play Proctors from Tuesday, February 28 – Sunday, March 5, 2023.

