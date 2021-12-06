Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Central New York: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ashley-Simone Kirchner - MATILDA - Playhouse Stage Co. 44%



ONCE

17%

NEXT TO NORMAL

7%

Kevin Archambault -- Center for the Performing Arts at RhinebeckKyle West -- Fort Salem Theater

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ashley-Simone Kirchner - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Playhouse Stage Co. 22%

Chaz Wolcott - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 13%

Chaz Wolcott - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 12%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tamara Cacchione - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 22%

Stacey Golden-Moller - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Center Players 15%

Anita Otey - ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 8%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ashleigh Poteat - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 19%

Nicole Wilkowski - DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY REVUE - Forestburgh Playhouse 14%

Tiffany Howard - FOOTLOOSE - The Rev Theatre Company 10%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Chuck Kraus - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Park Playhouse 34%

Tamara Cacchione - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 20%

Kevin Archambault - ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 11%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Jordan Westfall - FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 18%

Chaz Wolcott - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 15%

Jean-Remy Monnay - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Playhouse Stage Co. 10%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Lou Trapani - OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 18%

Kate Murray - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 15%

Basil Allen - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 13%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Matt Lenz - BUYER & CELLAR - Forestburgh Playhouse 30%

Trey Compton - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Cortland Repertory Theatre 20%

Bill Kincaid - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theatre 14%



Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Chuck Kraus - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Co. 28%

Lou Trapani - OEDIPUS RX - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 17%

Shane Archer Reed - PYGMALION - Connections Theater 15%



Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Ricky Pak - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 39%

Hunter Foster - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Redhouse Arts Center 25%

Robert Hupp - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Syracuse Stage 16%



Best Editing Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Olivia Rose - OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 37%

Brandon Clarke - PYGMALION - Connections Theater 22%

Dan Roach - SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - NTID Performing Arts 16%



Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)

PrimmeTime Video - DIAMOND DELIRIUM - Forestburgh Playhouse 42%

Brenna Merritt and Ricky Pak - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 39%

David Rey - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Chain Theatre 19%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Laura Renae Hensley - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 25%

John Norine Jr - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 19%

Wayne Murphy, Jr. - FROZEN, JR. - Utica Children's Theatre 12%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ethan Newman - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 20%

Ethan Newman - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse 11%

John Norine Jr. - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theatre 10%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 32%

ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 15%

NUNSENSE - Center Players 11%



Best Musical (Professional)

FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 16%

ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 15%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse Stage Co. 14%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Molly Engelhardt / Mika Holbrook - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 24%

Chris Frasier - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 11%

Joshuah Patriarco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 10%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Tia Karaplis - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse 11%

John Zamborsky - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 9%

Brandon Jones - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse Stage Co. 6%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Joshuah Patriarco - OEDIPUS RX - Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 11%

Jan DeAngelo - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 10%

Jessie Essig - SEPTEMBER BEARS - CNY Community Arts Center 10%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Nick Cearley - BUYER & CELLAR - Forestburgh Playhouse 32%

Cynthia Henderson - AN ODYSSEY - Hangar Theatre Company 14%

Yvette Clark - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The depottheatre 11%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Alexis Papaleo - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Co. 47%

AnnChris Warren - PIPPIN - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 23%

Jason Sorrano - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Co. 20%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Eric Siegel - DIAMOND DELIRIUM - Forestburgh Playhouse 23%

Belinda Allyn - DIAMOND DELIRUM - Forestburgh Playhouse 21%

Giuliana 'G' Augello - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 20%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

Bella Lupia - PYGMALION - Connections Theater 22%

Joshuah Patriarco - OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 20%

Tamara Cacchione - THE COVID CONFESSIONS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 13%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Kate Hamill - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Syracuse Stage 30%

Christina Perry - MIRACLE ON 34TH ST - Chain Theatre 20%

Jason O'Connell - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Syracuse Stage 20%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 14%

OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 13%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Center Players 12%



Best Play (Professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theatre 28%

BUYER & CELLAR - Forestburgh Playhouse 24%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Cortland Repertory Theatre 14%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 29%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 11%

ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 9%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 16%

ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 16%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse Stage Co. 14%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sam Reilly - MATILDA: THE MUSICAL - Playhouse Stage Co. 31%

Mary Donnelly - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 13%

Virginia Fennessy - ANTIGONE AND LETTERS TO SOLDIERS LOST - Auburn Players Community Theatre 11%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Navroz Dabu - FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 25%

Steven Velasquez - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 20%

Tim Golebiewski - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh PlayhouseKevin 13%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Scott Tunkel - ONCE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 20%

Mike Kane - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 16%

John Norine Jr - NEXT TO NORMAL - Fort Salem Theater 13%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Rachel Kolb - ALTAR BOYZ - Forestburgh Playhouse 24%

Kevin Heard - FOOTLOOSE - The Rev Theatre Company 10%

Kevin Semancik - BABES IN ARMS - Forestburgh Playhouse 10%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Non-Professional)

NGT WINTER CONCERT - YouTube 53%

MYTHS AND HYMNS - N/A 47%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Professional)

DIAMOND DELIRIUM - Forestburgh Playhouse 65%

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG LIVE: BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - View Center for Arts and Culture, Old Forge, NY 35%



Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - First Year Players 44%

LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Co. 39%

PIPPIN - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 17%



Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

PYGMALION - Connections Theater 18%

OEDIPUS RX - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 18%

SPOON RIVER ANTHOLOGY - National Technical Institute for the Deaf 16%



Best Streaming Play (Professional)

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 39%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Redhouse Arts Center 29%

TALLEY'S FOLLEY - Syracuse Stage 16%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Claire Flynn - MATILDA - Playhouse Stage Co. 13%

Duane Joseph Olson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The New Deal Creative Arts Center 12%

Allie Seebode - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Playhouse Stage Co. 10%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Cameron Walker - FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 14%

Hayes Fields - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Playhouse Stage Co. 10%

Bianca Hallett - FUGITIVE SONGS - Thanasis Theatre Company 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Deborah Coconis - OEDIPUS RX - The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 15%

Shannon DeAngelo - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Cider Mill Stage 9%

Alyssa Otoski-Keim - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Megan Hill - SHAPE - Kitchen Theatre Company 17%

Alex Keane - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cortland Repertory Theatre 17%

Derek Emerson Powell - AN ODYSSEY - Hangar Theatre Company 13%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

JJ Razzano - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Company 39%

Garrett Collins - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage Co. 25%

Megan Calos - LITTLE WOMEN - Playhouse Stage co. 21%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Candice Hatakeyama - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 22%

David Lowenstein - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 20%

Whitney Tenney Pak - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Syracuse Stage 20%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

David Clarke - THE COVID CONFESSIONS - The Center For Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 17%

Simon Moody - PYGMALION - Connections Theater 12%

Troy Chapman - THE TEMPEST - Rochester Community Players 9%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

THE WEDDING SINGER - Playhouse Stage Co. 20%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 18%

IN THE HEIGHTS - NTID Performing Arts 17%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Syracuse Stage 32%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Playhouse Stage Co. 25%

BRIGHT STAR - Playhouse Stage Co. 22%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Non-Professional)

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Fort Salem Theater 35%

DEATHTRAP - Cider Mill Stage 31%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Creative License 20%

