Vocalist Andrea Wolper Makes Rare Appearance At Jazz On Main In August

Renowned jazz vocalist Andrea Wolper makes a rare concert appearance in Mt. Kisco on Saturday, August 17, 2024.

These are just a few of the audience responses to Andrea Wolper’s recent most appearances. A mainstay of the New York jazz scene,

Andrea has headlined in top clubs including the Blue Note, Dizzy’s, Birdland, Mezzrow, the 55 Bar, Zinc Bar, and innumerable others. Rooted in jazz traditions, the vocalist, songwriter, and arranger’s wide-ranging tastes and multidisciplinary talents have led her to forge her own path, making her music “forward thinking and consistently fresh.”

Andrea tours in the U.S. and abroad. Included in The Jazz Singers: The Ultimate Guide (Yanow, Backbeat Books), she has also been noted as “a terrific arranger,” and her songwriting has been called "easily superior.” In addition to leading her own projects, she records and performs for other artists across jazz genres, boasting an impressive discography.

Andrea will appear at Jazz on Main with long-time bandmates Michael Howell (guitar) and Ken Filiano (bass).

About Jazz on Main:

Jazz on Main was inspired by the golden age of jazz, aiming to transport guests to another era while engaging all the senses. With their diverse, live performances, incomparable sound and lighting system, and sumptuous Mediterranean menu, they’ve created a space for the community to gather and celebrate the arts and music.

