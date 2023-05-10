Vicki Lewis Will Lead The REV Theatre Company's INTO THE WOODS

Performances run July 5 — 25.

The REV Theatre Company has announced that Vicki Lewis will play the role of The Witch in their upcoming production of INTO THE WOODS.

One of Stephen Sondheim's most beloved musicals, INTO THE WOODS is being produced by The REV for the first time in 32 years and runs from July 5 - 25.

Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock said, "In 1994, I sat in the audience of 'Damn Yankees' at The Marquis and was completely blown away by Vicki Lewis. The show was terrific - but Vicki brought the house down. Since then, I've looked forward to having her on our stage. The REV is thrilled to have Vicki in the iconic role of The Witch. She will share the stage with a company of brilliant actors - some new, some returning - all of whom are at the top of their game. We are very excited to share this funny and heartfelt show with our audiences."

Lewis is perhaps best known for her role as Beth the secretary on the hit NBC series "Newsradio." She also starred in the NBC series "Three Sisters" with Dyan Cannon. She has had recurring and guest starring roles on "Doll & Em," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Middle," "Bones," "Dirt," "Grey's Anatomy," "'Til Death," "Caroline In The City," "Murphy Brown," "Grace Under Fire," "Seinfeld," and "Home Improvement." Film roles include: "Godzilla" (1998), "Mousehunt" (Nathan Lane, Lee Evans and Christoper Walken), "Bye Bye Birdie" (Tyne Daly, Jason Alexander), and "Breakfast Of Champions" (Bruce Willis, Nick Nolte). Her voice can be heard in Pixar's animated blockbuster "Finding Nemo" as well as "Alpha and Omega," "Wonder Woman," "Doctor Doolittle: Million Dollar Mutts," "Scooby Doo," "King Of The Hill," "Rugrats," "An Extremely Goofy Movie," and she voices Wonder Woman in "Batman - The Brave And The Bold" for Warner Brothers.

Lewis' Broadway credits include starring as Velma Kelly "Chicago," Gloria Thorpe in the Tony-nominated revival of "Damn Yankees," and Countess Lily in "Anastasia."

She received the Los Angeles Ovation Award for her performance in the world premiere of Michael John LaChiusa's "Hotel C'est L'amoure" at The Blank Theatre in Los Angeles, and was nominated for an Ovation award for her performance in "How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying" (directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge) for the Reprise Theatre Company. She also featured for Reprise in "I Love My Wife," "My One and Only," "City of Angels," and "Carol Burnett In Conversation." Vicki starred in "Funny Girl," "Into The Woods," "Gypsy," "Anything Goes," and "The Little Mermaid" for California Music Circus. "East of Midnight," her debut album, is available on iTunes, along with her hit EP of Christmas songs "Santa's Little Helper."

Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are available now by calling The REV's box office at 315-255-1785 or by visiting TheREVTheatre.com. Single tickets range from $62-74. Subscriptions and group rates are available as well.




