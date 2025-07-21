VENUS IN FUR and More Set for The Company Theatre 2026-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rochester’s The Company Theatre has revealed its upcoming 2025-26 season along with its move to a location familiar to many in the Rochester theatre community: 28 Lawn Street, part of the Christ Church campus in downtown Rochester.

“This space was designed and constructed by former Blackfriars Theatre Artistic Director Jack Haldoupis and board member Roger Brainard, who converted it from a gymnasium and put their hearts into making it a terrific theater space,” said The Company Theatre’s Founding Artistic Director Carl Del Buono. “This was the place where many of us began our professional careers—myself included. We are so honored to breathe new life into this special theater and to honor the work of Jack, Roger, and all those who performed here.”

The Company has been in talks with the Reverend Dr. Julianne Buenting and the Vestry of Christ Church Rochester for several months to make 28 Lawn Street their new home.

“Christ Church Rochester is thrilled to welcome The Company Theatre to our campus,” said the Rev. Dr. Julianne Buenting, interim rector of Christ Church. “We are delighted that Artistic Director Carl Del Buono and the whole company will bring our parish house theatre alive with their productions. Their works add the dramatic arts to the multiple other arts offerings presented at Christ Church, including organ performance, choral music, and Sunday evening Compline with the Schola Cantorum. We excitedly look forward to The Company Theatre's 2025-26 season and to welcoming theatre enthusiasts to join us here for live theatre.”

Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “The Company Theatre empowers local artists to thrive and brings exceptional performances to our community. In my role as State Senator and as a member of the Christ Church Vestry, I’m pleased to help welcome them to the church, and I’m thrilled that they will help contribute to our vibrant performing arts scene right in the heart of downtown Rochester.”

Plans for revitalizing the 198-seat theater include technical updates, aesthetic enhancements, and improving accessibility, including the installation of an elevator.

“The theater has been dark for a number of years, and technology such as lighting and sound need to be brought up to today’s standards,” The Company Technical Director Brodie McPherson said. “We love this space and see so much possibility in what it can become!”

The Company plans to perform their 2025-26 season at the Lawn Street location. The four-production season, directed by Del Buono includes:

Sept. 26-Oct. 12: VENUS IN FUR by David Ives

A sexy game of cat and mouse? A perilous battle of wills? Just another day in the theatre. What should have been a simple audition turns into a dangerous power struggle as a director and an actress spar over an adaptation of a classic novel. Thomas is looking for the perfect star for his new play. But when Vanda Jordan shows up, everything Thomas thought he knew about art, sex, love, and literature gets flipped on its head. Hilarious, passionate, and thought-provoking, VENUS IN FUR will leave you begging for more.

Dec. 5-21: PERSUASION by Jane Austen, adapted by The Company Theatre

Following the critical success of last year’s GREAT EXPECTATIONS, and in celebration of Jane Austen’s 250th birthday, The Company brings another newly devised piece of theatre based on one of the great works of classic literature. PERSUASION tells the story of Anne Elliott: reserved, dependable, and heartbroken, years after breaking off an engagement to a poor sailor. When he returns, now accomplished and wealthy, Anne must discover if she is truly brave enough to trust her own instincts, or if she’ll let herself be swayed by societal expectations.

March 6-22: William Shakespeare’s JULIUS CAESAR

It is a time of prosperity in Rome, but one man holds all the power. As the fate of a nation is decided, so too are the souls of the people of the republic. Will they uphold the status quo, or dismantle it? And is Rome even worth saving? Shakespeare’s JULIUS CAESAR explores the ever-evolving nature of power, friendship, and loyalty in this classic political thriller.

June 5-21: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE by Tennessee Williams

In the Southern Gothic playwright’s most enduring work, the fragile and sophisticated Blanche DuBois arrives in New Orleans to stay with her sister, Stella, and brother-in-law, Stanley. Blanche immediately clashes with the brutish Stanley, as well as the harsh realities of her new life. Poetic and powerful, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE cries out for beauty and grace in a dark, graceless world.

“We’re thrilled to bring these productions to life with our Company Theatre vibe,” Del Buono said. “This season and new home make good on our mission to ‘Honor Tradition Through Innovation.’”

The Company is expanding each production’s run from two weeks to three, and will continue to keep their ‘pay-what-you-will’ nights and ASL-interpreted performances for the run of all four shows.

A portion of the proceeds from the ASL-interpreted performances will continue to go to the Rochester Deaf Kitchen, which helps to provide food security for Rochester’s Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.