Universal Preservation Hall Unveils 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next season, Universal Preservation Hall is delivering an electric mix of performances that celebrate the power of live entertainment. With a lineup that spans comedy, world-class musicianship, and cultural celebration, UPH invites audiences to experience unforgettable nights in the heart of Saratoga Springs, kicking off the 2025-26 season. Whether you're craving side-splitting laughter, genre-blending music, or high-energy rhythms, there's something on stage for everyone. Tickets for the next batch of UPH shows go on sale Thursday, May 22.

HYPROV combines hypnosis and improv – two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics, and everyone in between. The evening begins with Asad Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. The most receptive to hypnosis then join Colin Mochrie to improvise the rest of the show, while hypnotized. In the hands of two experts and solely crafted from the volunteers' and audiences' uninhibited, unconscious minds, each show is an entirely original and completely unforgettable theatrical experience. This can't-miss event will be in the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25.

The new all-star trio of Béla Fleck, harpist Edmar Castañeda, and drummer Antonio Sánchez features instrumentation that might safely be called uncommon. Unless, of course, you're already familiar with 19-time Grammy-winner Fleck — a genre-blurring virtuoso who has done more to expand the possibilities of the banjo than any other player in the instrument's history. As part of the Saratoga Book Festival, the Béla Fleck Trio will perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2.

After his groundbreaking win on Last Comic Standing in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. In 2021, following his third place finish on NBC's America's Got Talent, Josh Blue hit the road with his “As NOT Seen on TV” Tour. Josh does over 200 shows a year, continuing to spread laughter and break down stereotypes of people with disabilities. His stand-up routine is in a constant state of evolution, and his off-the-cuff improvisational skills guarantee that no two shows are alike. Next, Josh Blue is bringing the “Freak Accident Tour” to Saratoga Springs 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4.

Portland's Pink Martini is celebrating their 30th Anniversary with a massive North American tour and the release of new music this summer and fall. Pink Martini's live show is acclaimed around the world and it's no surprise that touring is a big part of their 30th Anniversary celebration. Their captivating performances feature a rich variety of musical styles, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all who attend 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.

Get ready for an unforgettable night of vibrant rhythm and rich cultural celebration as Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra mark 45 years of music-making. Formed in 1980 and led by Bronx-born bassist Alex Torres, this powerhouse 12-piece ensemble blends Afro-Caribbean styles like Salsa, Merengue, Cha-cha, Bomba, Plena, and Latin Jazz into an irresistible, high-energy experience. Celebrate in the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 for a joyful tribute to a band that's been bringing people together through music for more than four decades.

Returning by popular demand is The Seven Wonders: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. The Seven Wonders are seven world-class musicians paying homage to the music of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks. The band's collective performing experience brings the crowd powerful renditions of these timeless tunes. They authentically recreate all the great hits of Fleetwood Mac, including “Dreams,” “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “Landslide,” “Gypsy,” and more.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 17% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 14% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds