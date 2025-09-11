U.S. Premiere of RED LIKE FRUIT Comes to the Bridge Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bridge Street Theatre will continue its tradition of bringing bold, internationally acclaimed new works to the Hudson Valley with the U.S. Premiere of Red Like Fruit by award-winning Canadian playwright Hannah Moscovitch. The production runs October 2-12, 2025, on the theatre's intimate "Priscilla" Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, NY.

Hailed as "the dark angel of Canadian theatre," Moscovitch has garnered worldwide recognition for her uncompromising explorations of trauma, identity, and memory. Her plays have earned the Governor General's Award, the Windham-Campbell Prize, and multiple accolades at the Edinburgh Fringe.

In Red Like Fruit, journalist Lauren (Elizabeth Narciso) begins investigating a case of domestic violence. But as interviews unfold, fragments of her own suppressed past begin to surface. Her testimony is spoken onstage by actor Luke (Johnny Travers), raising urgent questions about who gets to tell women's stories, how trauma is remembered, and what silence conceals.

BST audiences will remember director Margo Whitcomb's Berkie Award-winning staging of Moscovitch's East of Berlin. With Red Like Fruit, Whitcomb once again collaborates with Bridge Street Theatre to bring a haunting, fiercely intimate production to Catskill, fresh from its world premiere in Halifax and a critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Performances take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $30 for adults, $16 for students, and can be purchased at bridgest.org/red-like-fruit.

