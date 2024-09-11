Tony-Winning SHUCKED On Sale Tomorrow At Proctors Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Proctors has announced that tickets for Shucked, the Tony Award winning musical comedy will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 12 for performances Tuesday, March 18-Sunday, March 23, 2025 as part of the Key Bank Broadway Series.

Shucked features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning musical theater on its ear and is offering a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by 2023 Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes 2023 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner and 2023 Drama Desk Award nominee John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (wig design) and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director). Shucked is produced by Mike Bosner and Jason Owen.

The Grammy Award nominated Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms and CD HERE. The album is produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein and the show's composers Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark.

TICKET INFORMATION

Please visit atproctors.org to view the Shucked performance schedule. Tickets are on sale through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online by visiting atuph.org. Groups of 10 or more can get tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 x 139.

