Tony-Winner Bernadette Peters Joins Staller Center 2026 Gala

Staller Center for the Arts will present its 2026 Gala, An Evening With Bernadette Peters, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The performance will begin at 8:00 p.m. Peters steps in for previously announced special guest, Tony-winner Mandy Patinkin, who had to depart the evening due to a television commitment.

The gala will feature Peters in concert, performing selections from the American musical theatre canon. The program will include songs by composers such as Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerry Herman.

The event supports the Staller Center Gala Fund, which underwrites programming throughout the season as well as music and arts education initiatives serving schoolchildren, university students, and the broader Long Island community.

Peters is a three-time Tony Award winner and Golden Globe recipient whose career spans Broadway, film, television, and concert performance. Her stage credits include Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, and Annie Get Your Gun, among others. In addition to her work as a performer, Peters is also known for her philanthropic involvement in arts and animal welfare initiatives.

The Staller Center Gala is an annual fundraising event supporting the center’s artistic and educational mission.