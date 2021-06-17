Tickets To Disney's FROZEN at Shea's Buffalo Theatre Will Go On Sale June 18

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Shea's Buffalo Theatre announced today that tickets to Disney's Frozen will go on sale Friday, June 18, 2021. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play an exclusive two-week premiere engagement at Shea's Buffalo Theatre beginning Friday, September 10, 2021, with performances playing through Friday, September 24, 2021. Opening night is set for Tuesday, September 14 at 7:30 PM.

In Buffalo, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2 PM and 8 PM and Sundays at 1 PM and 6:30 PM. There will not be a 6:30 PM performance on Sunday, September 12. The VIP Ticket Package includes the best seats in the theatre and a VIP Fan Pack. Beginning Friday, June 18, tickets will be available at the Shea's Buffalo Theatre Box Office and online at www.sheas.org. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling Mary Oshei at 716-604-4769.

Ticket buyers are reminded that Shea's Buffalo Theatre and Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Shea's Buffalo Theatre is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

About Frozen

Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical Productions' megahit The Lion King on tour across North America, and the critics agree, "It's simply magical!" (LA Daily News).

"Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!" raves the New York Post. "With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!" writes the Evening Standard. The Los Angeles Times declares "the North American tour is irresistible in its creativity and verve" and The Hollywood Reporter proclaims that Frozen is "thawing hearts from coast to coast!"

By the end of 2021 there will be five productions of Frozen around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

Frozen is melting hearts across the country in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.