Theatre Rhino Presents PRIDE: FRANK KAMENY - EYES ON THE STARS

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation PRIDE Frank Kameny - Eyes on the Stars. Conceived and Performed by John Fisher, June 25, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only.

The story of the astronomer who was fired from his federal government position for being gay and then picketed the White House for homosexual rights.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.

