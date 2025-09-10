The Rep Opens 2025–26 Season With Sarah Ruhl’s BECKY NURSE OF SALEM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Capital Repertory Theatre (theREP) will open its 2025–26 season with Sarah Ruhl’s Becky Nurse of Salem, running September 26–October 19 on the MainStage. Directed by Margaret E. Hall, the whip-smart dark comedy blends sorcery, pills, family turmoil, and a high school production of The Crucible in a contemporary Salem setting.

Set in modern-day Salem, Becky Nurse is a descendant of Rebecca Nurse, one of the women executed during the witch trials. Recently fired from the Salem Witch Museum, Becky navigates chaos both personal and supernatural, guided by a mischievous Witch and haunted by her family’s history. Ruhl’s script examines misogyny, extremism, and survival with humor and heart.

Producing Artistic Director Miriam Weisfeld, who leads her first season at theREP, calls the play “a feminist work for everyone,” adding that it “confronts America’s problematic history of misogyny and extremism yet conjures liberation and inclusivity.”

Cast & Creative Team

Becky Nurse – Brenny Campbell (A Sherlock Carol)

Stan – Jose Gamo

Witch – Kathy McCafferty

Bob – James Joseph O’Neil

Shelby – Briana Gibson Reeves

Judge/Jailor – Shayne David Cameris (Once)

Gail – Alexandra Szeto-Joe

Creative team includes Daniel Conway (scenic design), Shelby Loera (lighting design), Elivia Bovenzi Blitz (costume design), Katherine Horowitz (sound design), Kylee Loera (projection design), Yvonne Perry (intimacy coordinator), and Joe Isenberg (fight director). Stage management is by Kate Kern with assistant stage manager Madison Rivera.

Performances & Special Events

Previews: Sept. 26–28

Opening Night: Tuesday, Sept. 30 (includes champagne toast and pastries from Bella Napoli)

Performances run Tuesdays–Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. & 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., plus a matinee Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Special Nights:

Chef’s Table: Tuesday, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m. (featuring Wizard Burger hors d’oeuvres)

ASL Performance: Saturday, Oct. 11, 2 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Thursday, Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m. (tastings from local cideries, breweries, or wineries)

Behind the Scenes: Sunday, Oct. 19, 12:30 p.m. (special effects presentation with Producing Artistic Director Miriam Weisfeld, free to the public)

Tickets

Tickets and information are available at attherep.org or by calling the Proctors Box Office, open Tuesday–Saturday, 12–6 p.m., at (518) 346-6204. Groups of 10 or more can call (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.

