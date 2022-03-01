The Red Hot Chilli Pipers to Return to Patchogue Theatre

Back by popular demand, the Scottish rock/pop bagpipe band, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers returns to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 13 at 7:00PM. Lobby and bar concessions open at 6pm. Tickets range between $29.00 - $63.00 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Bagpipes with and attitude, drums with a Scottish accent, a blazing rock band and a show so hot it should carry its own health warning! The Red Hot Chilli Pipers were voted Scotland's "Live Act of the Year" in 2007 and 2010 at the Scots Trad Music Awards.

Since they walked away with the top prize on UK primetime TV talent show, "When Will I Be Famous" in 2007, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers haven't stopped for a breath, other than to inflate their bagpipes!

Taking their signature 'Bagrock' sound to the masses, The Chillis have fast become a global phenomenon, rocking far-flung shores from Melbourne to Milwaukee and everywhere in between.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers sound is a fusion of traditional pipe tunes and contemporary anthems - tracks from across all their albums include the likes of "Clocks" by Coldplay, "Chasing Cars" by Snow Patrol, "Let Me Entertain You" by Robbie Williams, Queen's "We Will Rock You", a rock medley of Deep Purple's "Smoke On The Water" and AC/DC's "Thunderstruck." Plus, "Flower of Scotland", "Amazing Grace" and "The Hills of Argyll" get a look in too, Chilli style of course!

