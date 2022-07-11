The REV Theatre Company Announces Launch of 'Pay What You Will' and '$40 Under Forty' Initiatives at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse

The REV Theatre Company announces the launch of its "Pay What You Will" and "$40 Under Forty" initiatives.

The REV is introducing these important new initiatives in an effort to promote increased and equitable access to the arts. Beginning on July 16th at 8:00 PM with The Hunchback of Notre Dame and for the remainder of its 2022 season, the first Saturday evening performance of each production at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse will have a limited number of tickets available on a "pay what you will" basis.

The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, says, "The theatre is meant to be accessible to all sectors of our community. With these new initiatives, The REV is working to ensure that everyone in our community has access to the life changing power of live theatre."

Patrons wishing to purchase "Pay What You Will" tickets may do so by visiting The REV's box office at 282 North Street, Suite B, in Auburn the Thursday and Friday prior to the performance from 10:00 AM-5:00 PM. Additionally, "Pay What You Will" tickets will be available from 6:00-7:30 PM at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse the evening of the performance. Payment for "Pay What You Will" tickets is by cash or Venmo only. At this time, "Pay What You Will" tickets may only be purchased in-person and are limited to four per person.

In addition to its "Pay What You Will" initiative, The REV is introducing "$40 Under Forty," a new program designed to welcome a younger demographic into the theatre. At the first Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night performances for each production, a limited number of $40 tickets will be available exclusively for patrons aged 40 and under. "$40 Under Forty" tickets may be purchased by calling The REV's box office at any time during regular business hours.

"Pay What You Will" and "$40 Under Forty" tickets will not be available for the special engagement of 'Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3.

Regularly priced tickets, including discounted pricing for groups and senior citizens, can be purchased for all performances by visiting THEREVTHEATRE.COM or by calling The REV box office at 1-800-457-8897.

2022 $40 Under Forty & Pay What You Will Dates:

The Hunchback of Notre Dame - $40 Under Forty: July 13-15 (Evenings only), Pay What You Will: July 16

State Fair - $40 Under Forty August 17-19 (Evenings only), Pay What You Will: August 20

Ain't Misbehavin' - $40 Under Forty: September 21-23 (Evenings only), Pay What You Will: September 24