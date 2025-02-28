The RESET, an Immersive Sound Bath Experience, is Coming to Universal Preservation Hall

Universal Preservation Hall will continue to activate its spaces in innovative and exciting ways with The RESET, an immersive take on a “sound bath,” created and performed by renowned singer and sound healing artist Davin Youngs. Audiences are invited to experience UPH like never before, bringing their yoga mats, pillows, and blankets to cozy in and enjoy this profound experience 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 10.



At the intersection of wellness and music lies The RESET—an invitation to transcend the traditional concert experience and enter a space of profound transformation and healing. Created and performed by Davin Youngs, this immersive sound bath transforms iconic venues into sanctuaries of stillness and sound, elevating the mind, body, and spirit. Using improvisational singing, looping devices, crystal-singing bowls, tuning forks, and electronic beats, Davin masterfully weaves a sonic tapestry that reflects the unique beauty of the inner landscape. The result is a deeply moving experience that leaves participants feeling renewed, refreshed, and inspired.



Best-selling author Elizabeth Gilbert (Eat, Pray, Love) describes Davin Youngs as a “beautiful magician of the soul,”



The RESET offers an opportunity to experience music and sound like never before—perfect for anyone seeking wellness, mindfulness, and an adventure to rejuvenate their mind and spirit.

