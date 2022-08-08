The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze Returns This September

Get ready for a magical fall season in New York with two locations of The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze and Legend of Sleepy Hollow-themed experiences. Blaze: Hudson Valley returns to its location at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson for the 18th year and Blaze: Long Island will return to Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Old Bethpage for the third year. On the grounds of Washington Irving's Sunnyside in Tarrytown, visitors can enjoy two special celebrations of the author's most famous work: Home of the 'Legend,' during the day and dramatic evening performances of Irving's 'Legend.'



Both Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze experiences are bigger and better than ever and feature thousands of hand-carved jack o'lanterns lit up in elaborate displays throughout historic landscapes. Blaze: Hudson Valley will run for 54 nights from September 16 through November 20. Blaze: Long Island will run for 28 nights from September 30 through November 6. New displays this year at Blaze: Hudson Valley include an animated "Jack" Smith working in his shop and a hive of glowing bees. At Blaze: Long Island, visitors will pay tribute to their favorite local icons in the Long Island Hall of Fame, watch their heads around the galloping Headless Horseman, and see plenty of new special effects.

More Halloween fun can be found at the estate of Washington Irving, America's founding father of literature. Historic Hudson Valley is bringing his classic spooky tale to life at Sunnyside, where daytime visitors can tour Irving's home, take in an original shadow puppet film and see a special Legend exhibit at Home of the 'Legend.' In the evenings, master storyteller Jonathan Kruk casts a spell with dramatic performances of Irving's 'Legend,' performed outdoors under the stars. Complete with live music by Jim Keyes, this performance is sure to thrill audiences of all ages.

The health and safety of our visitors is our highest priority. HHV's experiences are largely outdoors and touch-free, with masks required indoors. Visitors should consult hudsonvalley.org/covid for our most current policies.

Blaze: Hudson Valley's Supporting Sponsor is Servpro of Peekskill, Ossining, and Contributing Sponsors are JPMorgan Chase and Captain Lawrence Brewing Company.

All events are held rain or shine. Proceeds support Historic Hudson Valley, the Tarrytown-based private, non-profit educational organization that owns and operates several National Historic Landmarks.

Ticket and date information

These events have limited capacity and sell out. All admissions are by advance purchase only.

Blaze: Hudson Valley dates are September 16-18; September 22-25; September 28-October 31 November 2-6; November 9-13; and November 18-20. Online tickets start at $32 for adults and $24 for children 3-17, and are free for children 2 and under. Historic Hudson Valley members can attend Blaze: Hudson Valley for free.

Irving's 'Legend' dates are September 30-October 2; 8-10; 14-16; 21-23; 28-31. Online tickets start at $30 for adults and $24 for children. Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 15% discount on tickets.

Home of the 'Legend' dates are September 16-18, 23-25, 30; October 2; 8-10; 14-16; 21-23; 28-31 and November 4-6, 11-13. Online tickets start at $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children 3-17, and are free for those 2 and under as well as Historic Hudson Valley members.

Buy tickets online at www.hudsonvalley.org or by calling 914-366-6900 ($2.50 per ticket surcharge for phone orders).